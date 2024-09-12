Walmart Raises the Bar for Inclusive Shopping with Specialized Caroline's Carts in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Walmart introduced Caroline’s Carts into all its Arkansas stores. The specially designed carts help caregivers of children and adults with disabilities navigate all Walmart stores in Arkansas more easily. The retailer’s multimillion-dollar investment is part of a larger commitment to champion inclusivity and accessibility in all its stores.

“Helping our customers save money and live better is more than our mission – it’s our driving force,” said Cedric Clark, executive vice president of store operations at Walmart. “Equipping our stores with Caroline’s Carts provides some relief to parents and caregivers who need this tool and know it’s available at their Walmart. Whether they’re caring for someone with a disability or a temporary injury, the carts support our customers when and how they need it every time they come through our doors.”

The nationwide initiative extends Walmart’s dedication to creating an inclusive shopping experience. Last year, the retailer successfully introduced sensory-friendly hours. These hours, from 8am - 10am daily, provide a calmer environment in all Walmart stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico by turning off the radio, setting TV monitors to a still screen, and dimming the lights where possible. Originally designed to be in place during the back-to-school season, the overwhelmingly positive response led to these hours being extended year-round.

Caroline’s Carts are designed for caregivers supporting a wide array of people including those with disabilities, children, seniors and people with limited mobility or injuries. The seat has a capacity to hold 35-250 pounds. Walmart plans to equip all Supercenters with two Caroline’s Carts and all Neighborhood Markets with at least one, totaling about 8,000 carts nationwide. Distribution is ongoing, with all stores scheduled to be equipped with the carts by early 2025. The order from Walmart this year is greater than all Caroline’s Cart orders combined since manufacturing began in 2012.

