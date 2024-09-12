Swift Medical Selected for Consortium to Advance Pressure Injury Prevention with AI

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Award-winning Swift Medical brings deep AI and machine learning expertise in healthcare to partner with the PressureSmart consortium. PressureSmart is comprised of six technology partners in collaboration with Providence Health Care (PHC, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada) and its commercial arm PHC Ventures, a healthcare organization, that will develop an interoperable, modular approach to addressing the challenge of pressure injuries (PIs). This approach allows healthcare systems or payers to select elements of the PressureSmart solution that will address prevention, management or post-discharge monitoring of PIs based on their specific needs.

The consortium partners will combine their existing unique expertise and technologies to develop this innovative solution as per the highest governance standards for data privacy, security, ethics and patient safety. Swift Skin & Wound has demonstrated its ability to reduce PI prevalence, days to heal and associated regulatory citations1. The PressureSmart project will leverage Swift Ray 1, which captures thermographic and bacterial fluorescence images, to aid in detecting signs of tissue damage earlier, helping prevent further tissue damage and the development of PIs. Data collected by Swift will be integrated into the PressureSmart solution to support PI prevention and management capabilities.

“Swift is committed to groundbreaking clinically driven advancements to help patients heal faster through the power of our AI-based insights,” stated Neil Sharma, Chief Commercial Officer. “Problem-solving together with other technology leaders is the ideal way to leverage our collective strength to deliver a scalable end-to-end solution for pressure injuries.”

“AI will revolutionize global health care systems by providing greater access and better outcomes for Canadians and for people around the world,” said Sue Paish, CEO of DIGITAL. “DIGITAL is proud to co-invest alongside Canadian innovators to support partnerships such as the PressureSmart project team to amplify Canadian industry expertise in building relevant AI solutions that advance human health while building global commercial pathways for Canadian companies.”

The project led by Medtronic is in collaboration with Swift Medical, Rehabtronics, Thrive Health, Amii (Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute), Excelar and Providence Health Care Ventures. DIGITAL, Canada’s Global Innovation Cluster for digital technologies, is providing a co-investment of more than $7 million for this strategic partnership. Learn more about the project here.

About Swift Medical

Swift Medical is a market leader in digital healthcare with over 4,800 healthcare facilities utilizing its advanced AI-based solutions across the continuum of care to improve the prevention, treatment and management of wounds. Their proven ability to enable clinicians to deliver superior clinical outcomes has been published in 20+ peer-reviewed articles. To learn more about Swift Medical, visit: www.swiftmedical.com.

1 Mohammed HT, Mannion D, Cassata A, Fraser RDJ. Trends in pressure injury prevalence rates and average days to healing associated with adoption of a comprehensive wound care program and technology in skilled nursing facilities in the United States. Wounds. 2024;36(1):23-33. doi:10.25270/wnds/23089