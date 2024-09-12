Carver Edison and Pave Partner to Broaden Employee Ownership and Optimize Equity Programs for Public Companies

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carver Edison, the leader in inclusive stock ownership for global workforces, today announced a new partnership with Pave, the leading real-time compensation management platform. This partnership empowers public companies to offer more inclusive equity programs to their global workforces while optimizing equity usage and reducing dilution.

Carver Edison's patented Cashless Participation® technology allows employees around the world to participate in ESPPs without increasing out-of-pocket cost, making equity ownership more accessible to all. Paired with Pave’s real-time compensation tools, Total Rewards leaders can now leverage a data-driven solution that enhances overall compensation while managing share utilization more efficiently.

“ This partnership with Pave allows us to extend the reach of Cashless ESPP™, offering more leading employers the ability to provide inclusive, wealth-building opportunities to their employees,” said Aaron Shapiro, Founder & CEO of Carver Edison. “ Together, we’re delivering a comprehensive compensation solution that benefits both employees and companies by driving greater employee engagement and financial security.”

“ Pave’s partnership with Carver Edison empowers companies to make smarter, more efficient compensation decisions,” said Nicklaus Salzman, Head of Partnerships at Pave. “ In today’s economy, companies need flexible equity strategies, and this collaboration makes it easier to balance employee rewards with sustainable equity management.”

About Carver Edison

Carver Edison empowers forward-thinking employers to offer employees transformative wealth-building opportunities through Employee Stock Purchase Plans (ESPPs). With Cashless Participation®, employees can become equity owners without payroll deductions, making equity ownership more accessible. With over $2 billion of authorized stock on its platform and active users in over 20 countries, Carver Edison is building the future of financial inclusion. For more information, visit https://www.carveredison.com.

About Pave

Pave is the leading compensation management platform, powered by real-time data, helping companies benchmark, plan, and communicate compensation. Pave’s mission is to help companies build confidence in every compensation decision, ensuring that organizations can attract and retain top talent through effective and transparent compensation strategies.