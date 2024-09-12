Navajo Transitional Energy Company Awarded $6.55 Million by the U.S. Department of Energy for Carbon Capture Study at Four Corners Power Plant

FARMINGTON, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navajo Transitional Energy Company (NTEC) is proud to announce that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations (OCED) today awarded NTEC $6.55 million in funding for a Front End Engineering Design (FEED) study to evaluate the feasibility of adding carbon capture and storage (CCS) to Four Corners Power Plant (FCPP). Carbon capture would remove more than 95% of the carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions at the power plant. In addition to the environmental benefits of carbon capture at FCPP, the continued operation of the plant would save more than 600 jobs on the Navajo Nation and preserve $183 million per year in total economic impact to the Navajo Nation, while ensuring the reliability of the regional power grid.

The FEED study, expected to be completed in 2025, will evaluate the environmental, economic, and community impacts of equipping FCPP with carbon capture. The integrated study will determine the specifications for CO 2 capture, transport, and storage at FCPP. If carbon capture is determined to be viable, NTEC intends to use amine-based, post-combustion carbon capture technology to remove CO 2 from flue gas and extend the life of the plant beyond 2031.

“NTEC is pleased to be working with OCED on the FEED study to advance carbon capture and storage in the United States. This study is an important next step in determining whether carbon capture is feasible at Four Corners Power Plant and can be commercially deployed at scale to reduce carbon emissions,” said Vern Lund, NTEC’s Chief Executive Officer.

“Each year, Four Corners Power Plant and the Navajo Mine contribute more than 35% of the Navajo Nation’s total revenue and employ more than 500 Navajo tribal members. We are excited by the opportunity to preserve these critical jobs and revenue for the Navajo Nation while significantly reducing carbon emissions and maintaining the reliability of power supply in the region,” he added. “We’d like to thank President of the Navajo Nation, Dr. Buu Nygren, for his support of this vital study as we work together to find the best path forward for the Navajo people.”

This award represents OCED’s aim to de-risk CCS demonstrations and catalyze significant follow-on investments from the private sector for commercial scaled integrated CCS demonstrations.

About NTEC

Navajo Transitional Energy Company (NTEC) is a world-class, diversified energy company with a unique purpose and vision. Established by the Navajo Nation to exercise sovereignty over its abundant natural resources, NTEC has grown rapidly and now has a sizeable and successful portfolio of mining, energy generation, and helium assets. NTEC is committed to achieving multi-generational, clean energy solutions that ensure the continued prosperity of the Navajo Nation while providing essential power to the entire Southwest and beyond. For more information about NTEC, visit www.navenergy.com.