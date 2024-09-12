CloudPay Strengthens Payroll Solutions with New Workday Integration, Driving Global Payroll Innovation

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CloudPay, the leader in global payroll and payment solutions, has teamed up with Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) to launch the highly anticipated Global Payroll Connect solution. This new offering will deliver a best-in-class, end-to-end global payroll experience, ensuring customers benefit from industry-leading, integrated and efficient solutions.

Since 2012, CloudPay has been a trusted partner of Workday, setting the standard in payroll integration innovation. As the first partner to achieve certification for the Payroll Effective Change Interface (PECI) and the first global payroll provider to offer a single integration solution across multiple countries, CloudPay continues to innovate in global payroll solutions. With approximately 3,000 active integrations and several customers trialing the new Additional Payroll Data feature, CloudPay is at the forefront of the Workday integration space. The upcoming release of Workday’s Global Payroll Hub will further enhance CloudPay’s capabilities, giving its customers early access to the latest innovations and reinforcing its leadership in the market.

A payroll operations manager from the software industry who is part of the early adopter program, shared: “ I've been waiting for years for a solution to automate and enable self-service for local payroll data collection. While many aspects of our new hire onboarding are automated, we still rely on payroll forms and a lot of copying and pasting. I was excited to hear that CloudPay was developing the Additional Payroll Data (APD) feature and thrilled to try it out firsthand. Enabling the feature in our Workday tenant was straightforward, and we immediately started sending test data to CloudPay.”

As one of the fastest-growing managed service providers, CloudPay's relentless drive to stay ahead of the industry curve is fueled by its recent $120 million funding round continuing to solidify its position as a market leader in both technology and customer service. At the forefront of payroll innovation, CloudPay’s latest Workday integration addresses the growing complexities of global payroll while transforming operations for multinational companies. In its recent Payroll Efficiency Index (PEI), CloudPay showcased how advanced validation technology reduces errors and increases efficiency, with 43% of payroll professionals identifying AI and payroll technology as the future—an area where CloudPay continues to lead the charge.

Nick Webb, CloudPay’s CMO, commented: “CloudPay is proud to extend its partnership with Workday and continue setting the standard in global payroll technology. We’ve been ahead of the pack for years when it comes to Workday integrations, and now, with the Global Payroll Connect solution, we’re enabling businesses to unlock the future of payroll. CloudPay’s solutions are built to scale, and we’re excited to lead the industry as the future unfolds.”

For more on CloudPay’s latest innovations in partnership with Workday, our recent webinar showcases the new features of the Workday + CloudPay HCM payroll solution. To discover firsthand how we're shaping the future of global payroll and payments, visit us at Workday Rising US at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, from September 16-19. You’ll find us in Zone A, Stands A28 & A29.

About CloudPay

CloudPay is an organization united by a single purpose – to modernize the payroll experience, raising the importance of payroll beyond an operational function to become a true business advantage. With a proud heritage of over 25 years, we are trusted to manage the payroll processes of 250 global organizations, processing over 3 million payslips a year in over 130 countries, handling over $24 billion of payments in 168 currencies. Our integrated portfolio of payroll, payments and pay on-demand solutions are delivered through a single cloud-based platform that can be deployed anywhere in the world. By unifying payroll, payments and HCM functions and leveraging the latest technology, we can transform pay processes, making them fast and friction-free. To learn more, visit: www.cloudpay.com.