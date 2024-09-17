VersiTech Appoints Seasoned Tech Leader Anoop Kulshreshtha as Chief Product & Technology Officer to Drive Innovation

VersiTech welcomes Anoop Kulshreshtha as our new Chief Product & Technology Officer! With over two decades of experience leading digital transformation and product innovation at major companies, Anoop brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our team. We're excited to have him on board as we continue to push the boundaries of restaurant technology and deliver exceptional solutions to our partners and clients. (Photo: Business Wire)

Watch our Talk Tonic Backstage video to hear from Anoop Kulshreshtha, VersiTech's new Chief Product & Technology Officer, as he shares his vision for the future of restaurant technology.

Watch our Talk Tonic Backstage video to hear from Anoop Kulshreshtha, VersiTech's new Chief Product & Technology Officer, as he shares his vision for the future of restaurant technology.

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VersiTech, a leading provider of innovative point-of-sale (POS) and integrated payment solutions for the hospitality industry, today announced the appointment of Anoop Kulshreshtha as its new Chief Product and Technology Officer. This strategic hire follows a year of significant milestones for VersiTech, including surpassing 10,000 active clients, expanding its team to over 120 employees, and garnering industry recognition for its Tonic and Bold brands.

Anoop brings over two decades of experience in technology and product management to VersiTech, with a proven track record of success in leading digital transformation and modernizing application and data platforms at major brands, including Henry Schein and Barneys New York. Anoop's passion lies in harnessing technology to achieve business goals, and his data-driven approach and ability to push technological boundaries perfectly align with VersiTech's commitment to innovation.

"I am excited to join VersiTech at this pivotal moment in its growth trajectory," said Anoop Kulshreshtha. "The company's dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions to the hospitality industry resonates with my own passion for leveraging technology to drive business success. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at VersiTech to continue enhancing our product offerings, optimize the customer experience, and solidify our position as a technology leader in the hospitality sector."

Anoop will immediately focus on establishing a high-performance technology framework within VersiTech. By implementing best-in-class practices such as Agile, DevOps, and continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD), he aims to create an environment where innovation thrives and product development is both rapid and robust. This strategic shift will empower VersiTech to deliver even more impactful and reliable solutions to its partners and their clients.

Anoop's appointment comes as the hospitality industry undergoes a rapid digital transformation. VersiTech, with its Tonic and Bold brands, is well-positioned to lead this transformation by providing restaurants, bars, and nightclubs with the tools they need to thrive in today's competitive landscape. Anoop's expertise will be instrumental in guiding VersiTech's product roadmap, ensuring that the company continues to deliver innovative and user-friendly solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Anoop to the VersiTech family," said VersiTech CEO Tyler Young. "His deep understanding of technology and his passion for driving innovation make him the ideal leader to spearhead our product and technology strategy. With Anoop at the helm, we are confident in our ability to continue delivering exceptional value to our customers and partners, and to further establish VersiTech as a driving force in the hospitality tech space."

About VersiTech

VersiTech is a leading provider of POS and integrated payment solutions for the hospitality industry, empowering businesses to streamline operations, enhance the customer experience, and achieve sustainable growth. Through its Tonic and Bold brands, VersiTech offers a comprehensive suite of innovative products and services tailored to the unique needs of restaurants, bars, and nightclubs. VersiTech's commitment to innovation, coupled with its strong partnerships with local resellers, positions the company as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to thrive in the digital age.

To learn more about VersiTech and its products, visit https://www.versitech.com/ or contact your local reseller. Watch our Talk Tonic Backstage video to hear from Anoop Kulshreshtha, our new CPTO, as he shares his vision for the future of restaurant technology at VersiTech: https://tonicpos.com/high-performance-tech-team-tonic-pos