Cintas Directors Named to Most Influential Corporate Directors List

Beverly K. Carmichael and Gerald S. Adolph were honored by Savoy Magazine for their exceptional leadership and influence on the company (Photo: Business Wire)

Watch the video to learn more about the award from Beverly and Gerald.

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beverly K. Carmichael and Gerald S. Adolph, both members of the Board of Directors at Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS), have been selected to Savoy Magazine’s 2024 list of Most Influential Corporate Directors.

Savoy, a publication that focuses on African American lifestyle, culture and business, has compiled this list to recognize distinguished leaders who are integral to the progress and success of major organizations across the world.

“This achievement exemplifies the outstanding leadership Beverly and Gerald have provided us at Cintas,” said Cintas Executive Chairman Scott D. Farmer. “Their expertise, unwavering commitment and vision have consistently guided us towards success and have been invaluable to our organization.”

Beverly K. Carmichael

Carmichael was elected to the Cintas Board of Directors in January of 2024 and brings over 30 years of experience in human resources and employment law, developing and executing strategies to enhance employee and customer experience and maximize corporate performance.

Most recently, she was the Executive Vice President, Chief People, Culture and Resource Officer at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from 2017 to 2019, leading the human resources and legal teams. Earlier in her career, Carmichael held various leadership positions at Ticketmaster, Rockwell Collins and Southwest Airlines and was a practicing attorney at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP.

“This is a special honor, particularly because there are so many extraordinary directors all across the country, even the world, and to be a part of this relatively small list is quite an honor,” said Carmichael. “I'm equally honored to be recognized as a director at Cintas because I've known the company for many years, as I worked at places that were clients of Cintas. I’ve always been impressed with their products and services, their professionalism and certainly their people. It’s special to come full circle and now be a director at Cintas.”

Gerald S. Adolph

Adolph was elected to the Cintas Board of Directors in 2006 and is the Chairman of the Compensation Committee.

Previously, Adolph was a Senior Partner with Booz & Company (previously Booz Allen Hamilton), a consulting firm, from 1981 to 2016. He held numerous leadership positions at Booz & Company, including Worldwide Chemicals Practice Leader, Worldwide Consumer and Health Practice Leader and Global Mergers and Restructuring Practice Leader.

“Being included in Savoy's list of corporate directors is amazing,” said Adolph. “I look at the biographies and backgrounds of some of the people who have been included, and my first thought is, ‘Well, there must be some mistake. They can't possibly want me.’ It’s an amazing collection of men and women, and it’s wonderful to see what they’ve accomplished.”

About Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers’ facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, towels, restroom supplies, workplace water services, first aid and safety products, eye-wash stations, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.