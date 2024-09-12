Dollar General Announces Partnership with World Central Kitchen in Wake of Hurricane Francine

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In the wake of Hurricane Francine, Dollar General (NYSE: DG) announced a partnership with World Central Kitchen (WCK) to support disaster response and provide nourishing meals in the communities it serves following natural disasters and other crises.

The partnership was activated today following the impact from Hurricane Francine, which made landfall yesterday afternoon. WCK quickly deployed the new Dollar General-supported Rapid Response Field Kitchen. The custom-designed, all-terrain vehicle that can quickly access hard-to-reach communities and provide up to 3,000 hot meals and 1,500 sandwiches each day for people in need.

World Central Kitchen Relief Teams are currently scheduled to serve today and will continue to evaluate the mobile kitchen’s location each day based on shifting needs. The community can follow WCK on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook for real time updates about the mobile kitchen.

“With more than 20,000 stores in communities across the country, Dollar General is committed to being there for our neighbors, especially in times of crisis,” said Denine Torr, Dollar General’s vice president of corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. “We are honored to partner with WCK to deliver nourishing meals to provide hope in our hometowns when they may need it most. We hope today’s activation makes a positive difference for our Louisiana neighbors and others WCK will serve in the future.”

The DG-supported Rapid Response Field Kitchen allows WCK to begin cooking within hours, enabling them to serve fresh meals immediately as local restaurants, stores, and suppliers come back online for longer term support. The state-of-the-art mobile kitchen was also on the ground in Florida in early August 2024 as part of WCK’s response to Hurricane Debby.

“World Central Kitchen is deeply grateful to Dollar General for making our Rapid Response Field Kitchen possible,” said Jason Collis, WCK’s Chief Relief Officer. “This support transforms our ability to mobilize with the urgency of now to provide fresh, nourishing meals as quickly as possible.”

As part of its ongoing mission of Serving Others, Dollar General continues to support recovery efforts in communities it serves following disasters. In addition to its WCK partnership, which runs through 2029, the Company continues to partner with the Red Cross to aid relief and recovery efforts following hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, fires, and other disasters. Additionally, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation supports rebuilding school libraries affected by natural disasters through its Beyond Words program.

About Dollar General Corporation

