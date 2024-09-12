Romania’s Largest Media Content Creator Selects Verimatrix Streamkeeper

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX, FR0010291245), a global leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that Bucharest-based Antena TV Group, the country’s largest media content producer, selected the Verimatrix Streamkeeper suite of cybersecurity and anti-piracy technologies.

Providing top content since 1993, Antena TV Group offers Antena 1, Antena Stars, Happy Channel and ZU TV while also innovating the Romanian market through their digital assets, including its AntenaPLAY streaming service that is set to be the first offering to harness the power of Verimatrix Streamkeeper. To comprehensively protect its growing portfolio of offerings against threats such as reverse engineering, Verimatrix Streamkeeper will now provide best-in-class, multi-layered digital piracy protection to further strengthen the AntenaPLAY.ro businesses and ensure compliance with industry standards.

As the industry’s first battle-ready product suite that combines content protection and cybersecurity, Verimatrix Streamkeeper is specifically engineered to block, hunt down and take out video piracy, provide consistent video content loss prevention, and ensure an amazing viewer experience. With streaming platforms, CDNs and apps under attack, pirates are not only stealing content, they are negatively impacting subscriber revenue and increasing the cost of CDN distribution. Leading content owners, rights holders, streaming platforms, NGOs and more are turning to Verimatrix Streamkeeper’s Multi-DRM, Counterspy and Watermarking solutions for advanced, layered protections.

“AntenaPLAY demands protection from a solution that brings the needed scalability, availability, cost efficiency and ease of management,” said Mihai Ionita, CEO of Antena TV Group. “We were particularly impressed by the excellent support provided during the integration phase and how smoothly Verimatrix Streamkeeper interoperated with our existing ecosystem. It really made the whole process efficient and stress-free.”

“As we say, the Verimatrix Streamkeeper suite is far from a standard anti-piracy patch – it’s a proven fortress for highly valuable content that powers businesses such as Antena TV Group’s growing digital platforms,” said Andrew Bear, head of anti-piracy business at Verimatrix. “We’re pleased to announce Antena TV Group as one of the latest European organizations to choose Streamkeeper.”

About Antena TV Group

From the most loved shows, to series with emotional stories and news about people, Antena Group has been creating memorable and unique viewing experiences for more than 31 years, becoming the largest creator of 100% Romanian content. We are constantly evolving, because success lies in people – talented teams of passionate, imaginative professionals who turn ideas into exceptional content and unique experiences. Visit www.a1.ro.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure premium movies, live streaming sports, sensitive financial and healthcare data, mission-critical mobile applications, and much more. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.