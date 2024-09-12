Numerated Expands Liquidity Solutions for Small Businesses through Partnership with Quantum Financial Technologies

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Numerated, the leading AI-driven commercial lending platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Quantum Financial Technologies to enhance liquidity options for small businesses. This collaboration enables banks to approve more customers with less credit risk, expanding their ability to support small business growth even when traditional lending criteria might fall short.

Through this partnership, Numerated became the only bank commercial lending platform capable of decisioning loans based on multiple credit policies from various sources of capital in real time. This unique capability allows financial institutions to offer more flexible lending solutions without increasing their risk exposure.

"By partnering with Quantum Financial Technologies, we’re empowering banks to serve a broader range of small businesses," said Dan O’Malley, CEO at Numerated. "This partnership allows banks to continue banking the business and retaining the deposits, while Quantum provides the lending services when the bank’s risk appetite doesn’t allow it. This ensures that small businesses get the capital they need to grow, while maintaining strong relationships with their local institutions."

Quantum joins Numerated’s growing ecosystem of partners across core systems, data providers, and other credit technologies. This collaboration underscores Numerated’s commitment to delivering comprehensive and innovative solutions that address the diverse needs of financial institutions and their customers.

"We are excited to partner with Numerated, a provider of modern lending solutions that align perfectly with our mission," said Mickey Konson, CEO at Quantum Financial Technologies. "This partnership integrates second-look lending directly into the process, allowing banks to offer additional financing options to small businesses that might otherwise be declined. Together, we’re helping banks expand their reach and better serve their communities."

This partnership represents a significant step forward in Numerated's mission to modernize commercial lending, offering banks a powerful tool to nurture small businesses, helping them thrive in a competitive market.

About Numerated

Numerated is an AI-driven platform that transforms how financial institutions lend to businesses. By leveraging advanced data and AI, Numerated automates every step of the business lending process, providing lenders with industry-leading efficiency gains. Numerated’s platform is trusted by over 500,000 businesses and 30,000 lenders, processing over $50 billion in loans. Learn more at https://www.numerated.com.

About Quantum

Quantum is a full spectrum SMB lender providing credit solutions to fund the growth of small businesses. Quantum offers best-in-class lending solutions and is one of the few independent, full-spectrum, multi-channel financing providers in the SMB space. Quantum’s approach merges technological agility with a deep understanding of the financial needs of small businesses, offering a balanced and personalized lending experience. Learn more at https://www.quantumfintech.com/