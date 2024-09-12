First Eagle Investments Foundation Partners with the Council for Economic Education’s FinEd50 Coalition

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Eagle Investments Foundation has partnered with the Council for Economic Education (CEE) and its FinEd50 coalition to advance financial education and literacy for students in every school district and high school across the United States. Financial literacy has long been a focus of the First Eagle Investments Foundation, which was founded in 2012 to promote philanthropic engagement across First Eagle by supporting charitable causes, fostering partnerships with nonprofits and encouraging employee-driven philanthropy.

Founded by CEE and Visa, FinEd50 is a coalition of nonprofit organizations, researchers, corporate partners and professional organizations dedicated to advancing personal finance education. CEE believes it is crucial to equip K-12 students with the tools and knowledge of personal finance and economics so that they can make better decisions for themselves, their families, and their communities. Through FinEd50, CEE seeks to drive change in education policy at the state level to ensure equitable access to this vital knowledge. The coalition’s work is two-fold: it supports and promotes legislation to increase the number of states that require personal finance education as a high school graduation requirement, and importantly also ensures that teachers receive the necessary professional development to deliver high-quality coursework in personal finance.

“ At First Eagle, we recognize that the lack of financial literacy in America is an important contributor to several significant social problems facing our country today,” said Mehdi Mahmud, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Eagle. “ We believe that First Eagle, along with the broader financial services industry, has an obligation to address this challenge. By partnering with the FinEd50 coalition, we are helping to advance financial education and ensure that all students have access to this crucial knowledge independent of their socioeconomic conditions. We are proud to support the Council for Economic Education in its important work and honored to join the FinEd50 coalition in this vital effort.”

Commenting on the partnership, Nan J. Morrison, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Council for Economic Education, said, “ We are grateful for First Eagle’s investment in our work and their commitment to the young people, families and educators we serve. This supports equitable access and will enable CEE to continue to adapt and strengthen our programming to better meet the needs of teachers and students in our ever-changing world. By providing educators with economics and personal finance resources and training, we support them in making a meaningful difference in the lives of every child they teach.”

The First Eagle Investments Foundation is the charitable arm of First Eagle’s Corporate Social Responsibility program, which seeks to promote a spirit of philanthropic engagement within the firm from the top down and to exert a positive influence on the communities in which First Eagle employees live and work, the investment industry and the world at large. Improving financial literacy—particularly among underrepresented groups—is a cornerstone of this effort, and the Foundation partners with nonprofits like CEE and fellow FinEd50 coalition member W!se to amplify its efforts and educate, empower and develop the next generation of diverse leaders in the industry.

About First Eagle Investments

First Eagle Investments is an independent, privately owned investment management firm headquartered in New York with approximately $138 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2024.* Dedicated to providing prudent stewardship of client assets, the firm focuses on active, fundamental and benchmark-agnostic investing, with a strong emphasis on downside mitigation. With a heritage dating back to 1864, First Eagle strives to help clients avoid permanent impairment of capital and earn attractive returns through widely varied economic cycles. The firm’s investment capabilities include equity, fixed income, alternative credit and multi-asset strategies. For more information, please visit www.firsteagle.com.

* The total AUM represents the combined AUM of (i) First Eagle Investment Management, LLC, (ii) its subsidiary investment advisers, First Eagle Separate Account Management, LLC, First Eagle Alternative Credit (“FEAC”) and Napier Park Global Capital (“Napier Park”), and (iii) Regatta Loan Management LLC, an advisory affiliate of Napier Park. The total AUM includes $1.7 billion of committed and other non-fee-paying capital from FEAC, and $1.8 billion of committed and other non-fee-paying capital from Napier Park.

About the Council for Economic Education

The Council for Economic Education’s (CEE’s) mission is to equip K–12 students with the tools and knowledge of personal finance and economics so that they can make better decisions for themselves, their families, and their communities, and learn to successfully navigate in our ever-changing economy. We carry out our mission in three ways. We advocate for financial and economic education requirements in every state. We provide training, tools and resources – online and live through over 180 affiliates nationwide – to more than 40,000 teachers annually who in turn bring the highest quality economics and personal finance instruction to over 4 million students. We deepen knowledge and introduce high school students to critical career capabilities through our national competitions and Invest in Girls program. Learn more at CouncilForEconEd.org and on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About FinEd50

The FinEd50 coalition is dedicated to achieving state-level action that guarantees equitable access to a personal finance course for every student; a curriculum that meets the National Standards for Personal Financial Education and is culturally relevant to students’ lives; providing teachers with access to professional development through innovative funding mechanisms; and a measurement mechanism to track access and ensure equitable reach. For more information, visit: FinEd50.org.