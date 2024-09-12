DoubleTree by Hilton Orlando at SeaWorld Selects ROH to Boost Efficiency and Visibility Across Sales and Finance

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ROH, the hospitality industry’s first payments and revenue management platform designed to help hotels increase profitability, today announced that DoubleTree by Hilton Orlando at SeaWorld, a one-of-a-kind resort destination, has selected ROH to amplify the property’s cross-departmental visibility, improve payment collection processes and team-wide efficiency.

As part of Crescent Hotels & Resort's enterprise relationship with ROH, DoubleTree by Hilton Orlando at SeaWorld tapped ROH to enhance its operations. ROH's ability to provide standardized property views, instant reconciliation, performance tracking and auto-charging made it easy for sales, finance and service managers to access critical information, manage payments and track bookings more effectively.

“We speak with countless properties each week that are solving a tech problem with high-cost personnel. Yet revenue, cost management and labor are deeply entwined on properties’ path to growth and increased profits. DoubleTree by Hilton Orlando at SeaWorld is a truly unique resort destination with incredible resources and infrastructure on-hand to maintain their complex operations that includes running over 100,000 square feet of event space, 40 meeting rooms and over 1,000 guest rooms that are utilized for group bookings. ROH provides purpose-built technology to improve cost structures and increase revenue; it’s empowering to see a large property such as this commit to capitalizing on the breadth of their assets with ROH,” said Jess Conroy, CEO and Founder of ROH. “With our unique functionality that easily integrates with a property’s existing PMS, we help ensure every property runs as effectively and profitably as possible. At DoubleTree by Hilton Orlando at SeaWorld our turnkey platform enabled the sales and finance teams to hit the ground running in less than a week, underscoring the immediate impact ROH delivers to properties seeking enhanced profitability and operational excellence.”

DoubleTree by Hilton Orlando at SeaWorld is a one-of-a-kind resort destination with an abundance of indoor and outdoor amenities. Located in the heart of Orlando’s theme park and entertainment district, the lush 28-acre resort offers family-friendly activities, on-site dining and indoor and outdoor event space where the property’s dedicated team of professionals work diligently to pull off events each week. ROH delivers workflow automation solutions, payment processing, AR and accounting management, booking documentation, data and insights and an overarching centralized back-office suite that revolutionizes properties’ efficiency and empowers team members to work together.

ROH is the hospitality industry’s first payments and revenue management platform that optimizes the sales and finance teams, unlocking profitability for hotels. ROH drives conversions, increases revenue and provides real-time data and insights for large hospitality groups, asset owners and their brands. ROH’s leading technology, automation and workflow tools unlock productivity for hotel operators by enabling them to effortlessly manage sales, payments and finances all in one place.

Developed by industry leaders, ROH has established relationships with leading hospitality brands collectively managing over $4T in Gross Payment Volume (GPV), including Loews Hotels & Resorts, Crescent Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, Auberge Resorts Collection, Noble House Hotels & Resorts and Evolution Hospitality.

ROH is quickly becoming the system of record for forward-thinking hospitality groups as they optimize sales and finance operations and is proudly backed by investors including Acrew Capital, 1Sharpe Ventures, Founders Fund, Moore Specialty Credit, Correlation Ventures, SilverCircle, Cleo Capital and GMO VenturePartners.