AM Best Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Repwest Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a+” (Excellent) from “a” (Excellent) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) of Repwest Insurance Company (Repwest) (Phoenix, AZ). In addition, AM Best has revised the Long-Term ICR outlook to stable from positive, while the outlook of the FSR is stable. Repwest is owned by its ultimate parent, U-Haul Holding Company [NYSE: UHAL], which is also the parent of U-Haul International, Inc. (U-Haul), North America’s leading “do-it-yourself” household moving and self-storage operator.

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Repwest’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The upgrade of the Long-Term ICR reflects the continued favorable operating results driven by the diversification by product and geography across the United States while leveraging U-Haul’s national brand and market position.

The ratings are supported by Repwest’s risk-adjusted capitalization at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). Organic capital growth has reflected the company’s consistent underwriting performance and solid net investment income generated by a portfolio of long-term bonds, equity, mortgages and real estate investments. The company has increased net underwriting income steadily in recent years and has generated solid combined ratios that have outperformed the industry benchmark consistently. Repwest’s growth benefits from U-Haul’s position as a market leader and continued expansion in the self-storage and self-moving space, where it offers a variety of products and services. The company’s core business provides commercial inland marine products to insured customer goods, whether they are stored in a U-Haul truck, trailer, self-storage unit or mobile storage unit.

