TMT Insights’ Polaris Platform Transforms BBC Studios’ Global Content Supply Chain

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TMT Insights is partnering with BBC Studios on a multi-year project to help it transform its digital media supply chain. Through a combination of TMT’s Polaris operational management software platform and professional services expertise, the BBC’s commercial global content studio and media & streaming business will centralize control of its content library across worldwide regions, enhance operational continuity, automate its business processes, and eliminate reliance on outsourcing content management to multiple third-party vendors.

TMT Insights will also provide a range of professional services, including system integration, technology implementation, and workflow re-engineering, resulting in a modernized, future-proofed solution for content library optimization.

“Content preservation is critical to maintaining our history and reputation, but library optimization is essential to our future growth and ability to meet any type of customer request,” said Nicola Greaves as EVP, Global Operations, BBC Studios. “With Polaris and TMT’s resources, we are on an accelerated path to redefining our digital supply chain.”

Polaris delivers “a single pane of glass” view into every aspect of an organisation’s content supply chain from ingest to final delivery. The platform gives an intuitive and graphical representation of data across its entire supply chain, allowing multiple teams to simultaneously visualize and manage projects at any stage.

“Polaris and our professional services team will help ensure that BBC Studios can move quickly to enable a best-in-class service for its worldwide operations through one visual and contextualized interface,” said Andy Shenkler, CEO, TMT Insights. “True digital and business transformation also requires a willingness to embrace new ways of working, and our collaboration will reduce the amount of massive change management initiatives necessary to support their overarching business as they embark on this journey.”

BBC Studios will use every component of the Polaris platform: task management, order management, inventory, workflow orchestration, file management. The system allows threaded communications among multiple teams, giving them access to key information such as order status, delivery requirements, technical specifications, project roles and responsibilities, missing assets, customer comments, error notifications, and more—all presented and viewable through a graphical under-intuitive dashboard.

About TMT Insights

TMT Insights is a professional services and software development company delivering leading capabilities in the digital supply chain, including media content management, cloud technology, and SaaS/D2C experiences to global media companies. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills within the media & entertainment, digital & cloud technology space, our team offers industry leading services such as strategy and CXO advisory, product ideation & innovation, cloud transformation, process re-engineering and development to our partners. As early adopters of new technologies, we embrace the power of collaboration and work with our partners to combine our guidance with action to further drive efficiency, value, and scale to their communities. www.tmtinsights.com