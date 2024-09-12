Reveal and AlixPartners Partnership Breaks Down Industry Barriers to Better Serve Clients

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reveal, the global provider of the leading AI-powered eDiscovery, investigations and compliance platform, and AlixPartners, the global consulting firm, announced today a pioneering new approach, which grants AlixPartners unlimited access to its Reveal AI platform. This partnership represents a new era of legal technology utilization, innovation and collaboration, where software and technology creators can work with market-leading, global litigation advisors to solve complex challenges for clients.

Under this agreement, AlixPartners will have the freedom to leverage Reveal’s product suite, enabling them to architect workflows and innovative applications of the technology as they help their clients solve complex challenges in a variety of areas, including litigation, compliance and regulatory environments. Reveal will benefit from AlixPartners’ deep technical expertise in the eDiscovery space and get real-time insights into client needs and practical gaps between practice and technology facing the broader industry. This effort to create bridges between client needs and technology will unlock the full potential of Reveal's technology, uncovering powerful new use cases that have yet to be discovered.

“By eliminating financial and user knowledge barriers, this partnership allows users to fully harness the power of Reveal’s technology. The traditional commercial limitations inherent in current pricing models are unsustainable, restricting users from utilizing only a fraction of the available technology,” said Wendell Jisa, founder & CEO of Reveal. “This agreement aims to transform the practice of law by automating key functionalities and promoting unrestricted use of advanced tools.”

Jisa added, “AlixPartners is the perfect organization to collaborate with to change the status quo. Their reach, expertise and business model offers endless possibilities to maximize the impact of current and future Reveal technology for clients across the globe.”

This partnership represents a fusion of expertise and innovation aimed at developing superior solutions for clients and the broader market. Through a fluid exchange of knowledge with AlixPartners’ world-class professionals Reveal can continue to evolve and tailor it’s AI-powered software to be applied in unconventional ways, from complex investigations to strategic restructuring efforts. The collaboration will showcase the transformative potential of these technologies in the legal field and across various sectors, continuing to prioritize client needs, providing the most sophisticated, efficient and impactful solutions available

“AlixPartners’ client-first approach is the driving force to aligning advanced technology development with a deep understanding of our clients’ complex challenges and opportunities in the legal space. Working with Reveal to create impactful, purpose-driven solutions highlights our shared commitment to long-term, client-centered strategies that break down artificial market barriers and instead prioritize genuine needs and sustainable outcomes over transient, economics-driven models,” said Tarek ​​Ghalayini, Global Leader of the eDiscovery Practice at AlixPartners, “Our shared dedication is not just to meet but to exceed client expectations by harnessing solutions instead of products, redefining industry standards through innovation and integrity.”

Ghalayini added, “This partnership exemplifies how combining AlixPartners’ unique market expertise and perspective with Reveal’s technology can lead to significant advancements in the legal field. We are excited to see the innovative solutions that will emerge from this collaborative effort.”

About Reveal

Reveal is a leading AI-powered platform for eDiscovery, document review, legal hold and investigations. The company has a deep history in driving the adoption of legal automation, which is underpinned by its leading processing technology, visual analytics, and artificial intelligence capabilities. Reveal's software combines technology and human guidance to transform structured and unstructured data into actionable insight. We help organizations, including law firms, corporations, government agencies, and intelligence services, uncover more useful information faster by providing a world-class user experience and AI technology that is embedded within every phase of the eDiscovery process. For more information about Reveal's AI-powered eDiscovery platform, please visit www.revealdata.com.

About AlixPartners

AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges. Our clients include companies, corporate boards, law firms, investment banks, private equity firms, and others. Founded in 1981, AlixPartners is headquartered in New York and has offices in more than 20 cities around the world. For more information, visit www.alixpartners.com.