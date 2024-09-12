Grove Collaborative Invests in Industry-Leading Tech Stack to Grow Customer Lifetime Value via Enhanced Customer Experiences

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc (NYSE: GROV) (Grove Collaborative), the world’s first plastic neutral retailer and a leading sustainable consumer products company, certified B Corporation, and Public Benefit Corporation, formally announced a technology replatforming to bolster its business that includes Shopify behind its ecommerce, Ordergroove powering subscriptions, and Tapcart supporting its mobile app. As the trusted brand for conscientious customers who are seeking high-performing, planet-friendly products, this transition enables Grove Collaborative to streamline operations and better serve their customers with a shopping experience focused on the company’s mission to transform the products consumers use every day into a force for human and environmental good.

Prior to this transition, Grove Collaborative relied on a homegrown subscription and ecommerce platform that required considerable ongoing investment to stay current with industry trends and consumer expectations. Looking for best-in-breed technology to fuel growth, Grove Collaborative recognized the growing trend of brands utilizing the combined power of Shopify and Ordergroove to lower costs and grow customer lifetime value. The transition will free up resources that had been maintaining standard ecommerce functionality to instead focus on points of differentiation related to sustainability initiatives and product selection.

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Unlock Flexibility and Scale Site-Wide to Enable Growth: Transitioning to Shopify will provide Grove Collaborative with a highly scalable and flexible ecommerce infrastructure and analytics. This move can support the brand's growth by improving onsite conversion and unlock continuous innovation in its online offerings. Scale Recurring Revenue Through Enhanced Optional Subscriber Experiences: By partnering with Ordergroove, Grove Collaborative will extend customer lifetime value as they unlock the ability to experiment with new subscriber experiences, improve ease of order management, personalize communications, and test new incentives, ultimately delighting customers and building recurring relationships. Build Stronger Customer Communications via Mobile: Re-platforming Grove's mobile apps to Tapcart will dramatically reduce the surface area for custom development. Grove has historically had in-house Android and iOS teams, but Tapcart-based mobile apps will deliver comparably rated top-notch consumer experiences with a fraction of the maintenance cost. This allows Grove's ongoing mobile app efforts to be oriented around merchandising, promotion, and communication rather than software development.

The decision to migrate to Shopify, Ordergroove, and Tapcart was made after a thorough review and vetting process led by Chris Clark, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of Grove Collaborative, and Brad Dey of Dey’s End Consulting. The team conducted a rigorous proof of concept, which demonstrated the potential return on investment of migrating to Shopify, Ordergroove, and Tapcart — and alignment with Grove Collaborative’s goals. In particular, Shopify has recently implemented a number of changes, including building out Shopify’s sales and integration teams, proven migration paths and success stories, and improved customization. These leading platforms were chosen for their ability to not only unlock revenue growth and operational efficiency, but also stay up-to-date with market trends by releasing new and innovative functionality.

“ Our homegrown technology solutions have served us well, but fundamentally we are a retailer and a brand, and our focus needs to be on serving our customers with the best sustainable products and brands, not on building software,” said Chris Clark, CTO and co-founder of Grove Collaborative. “ Our new tech stack, which now includes Shopify, Ordergroove, and Tapcart, among others, marks a significant step forward in focusing on the needs of our customers, our mission, and our point of differentiation — sustainability — to play a more meaningful role in the lives of consumers.”

“ Selecting the right partners was critical, which is why we conducted a thorough proof of concept that clearly illustrated Grove’s growth potential when moving to Shopify, along with Ordergroove and Tapcart,” said Brad Dey, CEO of Dey’s End Consulting, a Shopify Partner Consultant. “ We expect that these partnerships will drive substantial return on investment for Grove and its customers.”

“ We are excited to welcome Grove Collaborative to Shopify as part of their transformative journey," said Josh Rice, VP of Enterprise at Shopify. “ By leveraging Shopify's scalable and flexible ecommerce platform, Grove Collaborative can focus on what they do best — providing high-quality, sustainable products to their customers. Our technology will empower Grove to innovate continuously, enhance customer experiences, and drive growth, all while staying true to their mission of environmental stewardship and sustainability.”

“ We are thrilled to support Grove Collaborative in enhancing and advancing its subscriber experiences to build long-term customer relationships,” said Greg Alvo, CEO of Ordergroove. “ Grove Collaborative spent the last decade building in-house subscription software, coupling it with subscription best practices. It's a mark of honor that Grove Collaborative selected and entrusted Ordergroove to deliver on the exceptional shopping experience that is so essential to their customer relationships.”

“ Leading brands want to deliver a brand experience that is incredible — hand-crafted, customized, differentiated — especially on mobile where customers spend the most time,” said Art Harding, COO at Tapcart. “ We’re thrilled to bring Grove Collaborative that flexibility with a platform approach that lowers total cost of ownership, and enhances operational efficiency.”

Grove Collaborative initiated the process of migrating its customer and subscriber base to Shopify, Ordergroove, and Tapcart in July 2024. The migration is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

ABOUT GROVE COLLABORATIVE

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GROV) is the one-stop online destination for sustainable everyday essentials. Driven by the belief that changing the world starts with what you bring into your home, Grove creates and curates household cleaning, personal care, health and wellness, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products from over 240 brands that help you Go Beyond Plastic. Everything Grove sells meets a higher standard — from ingredients to performance to packaging and environmental impact — so you get a great value without compromising your values. With Grove, you can see, track, and celebrate your sustainable choices. Be a force of nature at Grove.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” relating to Grove Collaborative within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include statements regarding the flexibility and scalability of ecommerce infrastructure and analytics, improvement in onsite conversion, extension of customer lifetime value, improved order management, delivery of consumer experiences at a fraction of the maintenance cost, empowerment of the company, driving substantial return on investment, and migration completion in the first quarter of 2025. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on current expectations and beliefs as well as other factors believed to be appropriate under the circumstances. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including changes in business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; legal and regulatory matters and developments; competition; effectiveness of the ecommerce platform and selling efforts; delays and difficulty in implementation, demand for Grove products and other brands that Grove sells and those factors discussed in documents filed, or to be filed, by Grove with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to Grove as of the date hereof, and Grove assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.