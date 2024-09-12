AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Universal Life Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B (Fair) from B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “bb+” (Fair) from “bbb-” (Good) of Universal Life Insurance Company (ULICO) (Guaynabo, PR). In addition, AM Best has revised the outlooks to stable from negative.

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect ULICO’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as adequate, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and marginal enterprise risk management.

The rating downgrades reflect the revision in the operating performance assessment to adequate from strong. Operating performance, while consistently profitable, has experienced a declining trend over the past several years, partially related to market conditions and non-recurring items. The results for Q2 2024 reflect improving conditions versus prior year. ULICO continues to reduce the effect of the counterparty risk with Private Bankers Life & Annuity, most recently with the Aug. 9, 2024, court appointment of a receiver assigned to execute ULICO’s judgment but progress has been slow. While ULICO maintains a top market position in Puerto Rico, its business profile is limited by its concentrated product offering and geography. AM Best will continue to monitor the financials of ULICO.

