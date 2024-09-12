Ricoh Modernizes to the Cloud to Informatica's AI-Powered Intelligent Data Management Cloud Platform to Improve Digital Workflow Experience

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Informatica (NYSE: INFA), a leader in enterprise AI-powered cloud data management, today announced that Ricoh Company, Ltd., a leading provider of document management solutions, has chosen Informatica's Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC) to accelerate the company’s GLIDER data infrastructure project which will support the overall business transformation of Ricoh becoming a digital services company.

The GLIDER project calls for consolidation of raw data from sales, inventory and operations, from Ricoh Group operating over 50 companies globally, and establishes a system for centralized data processing and analysis at the headquarters. GLIDER aims to promote Return On Invested Capital (ROIC) management by significantly reducing the man-hours and time required to process and analyze raw data from the Group. As Ricoh moves its on-premises workloads to the cloud, the company decided to modernize from Informatica’s PowerCenter on-premises environment to Informatica's AI-powered, cloud-native IDMC platform while fully reusing PowerCenter assets in the cloud, saving migration cost, time and effort. This decision followed a successful evaluation at the company’s North America site.

“We have chosen to modernize our current Informatica PowerCenter solution to an AI-powered, cloud-native Informatica’s IDMC because of IDMC’s platform neutrality, multi-cloud support, superior functionality and performance, including the ability to accelerate the conversion of workloads from PowerCenter to IDMC in a matter of minutes while supporting seamless and timeliness of our business operations across the globe,” said Yoshinobu Hamanaka, Deputy General Manager of Process, IT and Data Management, Digital Strategy Department, Corporate IT Management Center, Ricoh Company, Ltd.

“Above all, IDMC is the global standard for our data integration and management platform because it offers an easy-to-use user interface, a low-code/no-code environment and the scalability and flexibility we need to adapt to our changing business environment. It lessens our user’s daily workloads and improves productivity and operational efficiency, ensuring continuous innovation and service improvement for better digital workflow experience, as a result of empowering our IT and business users to drive trusted data from the cloud,” Mr. Hamanaka added.

With centralized data management, users have the ability to access high-quality, trustworthy data related to customer information, respond quickly to customer needs and offer customized service delivery. Additionally, IDMC’s reliability and global support enable the company to offer consistent services and improve customer satisfaction. The users can manage and process data more efficiently and flexibly, and increase the speed and efficiency of their operations.

Taito Kozawa, Country Manager and President of Informatica Japan, commented, “Informatica Japan is pleased to support Ricoh in their data integration project, enabling the customer to drive data transformation at a global scale to achieve operational excellence across their group of companies. We are honored that our industry-leading AI-powered IDMC platform has been chosen to help Ricoh simplify data management and support them in delivering positive outcomes in customer experience and service quality.”

About Informatica

