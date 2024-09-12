Topps Expands Existing Trading Card Deal With Disney Consumer Products to Include Global Disney, Pixar and Marvel Card Rights; Continues Existing Global Star Wars Collaboration

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Topps announced a major expansion of their existing overall deal with Disney Consumer Products to include global Disney, Pixar and Marvel trading card rights. New Marvel collectible trading cards will hit retail and hobby shops in Q1 2025 with Topps Finest X-Men ’97, the first time Topps has developed and distributed physical Marvel trading cards globally. Topps will continue their global Star Wars™ collaboration.

Under this expanded deal, Disney Consumer Products and Topps will collaborate on physical and digital trading cards for Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars globally. Topps previously released Disney, Pixar and Marvel digital collectibles via the Disney Collect! and Marvel Collect! Apps. While this is an expansion globally, especially in the U.S., Topps has previously sold Disney, Marvel and Star Wars trading cards in EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) through Topps.com and at local fan conventions.

“ Topps has been a long-standing collaborator with Disney Consumer Products, driving physical and digital innovation in the trading card space,” said Paul Gitter, Executive Vice President, Global Brand Commercialization, Disney Consumer Products. “ We’re thrilled to officially expand our relationship with Topps to bring storytelling from across our brands to card collecting enthusiasts around the world.”

“ At Topps, we have a relentless focus on enhancing the fan experience, and this new expansion and extension will help us continue to work with Disney Consumer Products to bring the best innovation in the hobby to collectors,” said David Leiner, President of Trading Cards at Fanatics Collectibles. Following up on their long-term collaboration, Leiner noted that Topps has made Star Wars cards since 1977, the most recent being the Star Wars Chrome by Topps release last month.

STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & TM Lucasfilm Ltd.

About Fanatics Collectibles

Fanatics Collectibles is a new model and vision for the hobby fundamentally changing the experience for current and future collectors, leagues, and players across many professional and college sports, as well as entertainment properties. The organization secured long-term, exclusive rights to design, manufacture and distribute trading cards for several sports properties, including MLB, MLBPA, the Premier League, MLS, UFC and Formula 1, among others. In January 2022, Fanatics Collectibles announced the acquisition of Topps, establishing the preeminent licensed trading card brand as the cornerstone of Fanatics’ trading cards and collectibles business and jumpstarted its MLB and MLBPA rights to design, manufacture and distribute trading cards.