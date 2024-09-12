Hoops for Hope: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Partners with University of Memphis, Complete Sports Management for Inaugural ‘Hoops for St. Jude Tip Off Classic’

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This fall, the University of Memphis Tigers men’s and women’s basketball teams will spark a new tradition with the inaugural Hoops for St. Jude® Tip Off Classic, a preseason double-header that brings together basketball powerhouses in support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®.

On Tuesday, Oct. 15, Penny Hardaway’s Memphis Tigers men’s team will square off against the University of North Carolina Tar Heels, led by Hubert Davis. This clash of titans will be followed by the Tigers women’s team, coached by Alex Simmons, taking on the reigning NCAA National Champions, the University of South Carolina Gamecocks, under the guidance of Dawn Staley.

Events like the Hoops for St. Jude® Tip Off Classic are crucial in ensuring that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food – so they can focus on helping their child live. As the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center solely devoted to children, St. Jude is at the forefront of pediatric research and treatment for cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

“The Hoops for St. Jude Tip Off Classic is a powerful example of what can be achieved when sports, compassion, and a shared commitment come together,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “This event isn’t just about what happens on the court — it’s about rallying teams, fans and entire communities to support the lifesaving research and treatment happening at St. Jude. We are deeply inspired by and grateful to the University of Memphis, the University of North Carolina and the University of South Carolina for championing this cause and helping move closer to a world where no child suffers from cancer."

“The University of Memphis is thrilled to be partnering with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Complete Sports Management for the inaugural ‘Hoops for St. Jude Tip Off Classic,’” said University of Memphis Senior Vice President and Director of Athletics, Ed Scott, Ph.D. “Supporting such a monumental organization and mission that not only benefits our community, but the entire world is the type of collaboration Tiger Nation is proud to be a part of. We are excited to welcome the University of North Carolina and the University of South Carolina to Bluff City to compete for a tremendous cause that will energize our ‘ONE’ Memphis community.”

This first-of-its-kind event, in partnership with Complete Sports Management (CSM), promises to not only be a thrilling start to the college basketball season but also a significant opportunity to make a difference for the 400,000 children around the world who develop cancer every year.

"CSM is honored to partner with St. Jude for this great cause,” said Lea Miller-Tooley, CEO of Complete Sports Management. “To bring together these great college basketball programs and showcase St. Jude across the world through the lens of ESPN is truly a privilege.”

Event Details

Men’s Basketball: University of Memphis vs. University of North Carolina Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 6:00 p.m. CT ESPNU FedExForum

Women’s Basketball: University Of Memphis vs. University of South Carolina Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 8:30 p.m. CT ESPN+ FedExForum

Ticket Information Tickets go on sale Saturday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. CT and can be purchased here and by visiting the FedExForum Box Office, with 100% of proceeds benefiting St. Jude. One ticket purchase allows for entry to both games on Oct. 15.

Fundraising Teams will fundraise for St. Jude from Oct. 1–19 through Tiltify. Fans can support their favorite team by visiting this page.



Turn the court into a platform for hope and healing by purchasing tickets here on Ticketmaster.

About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on X, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

Complete Sports Management is a sports management agency whose core capabilities include the creation of sporting events, event management, sponsorship, hospitality, ticketing and travel. A global brand with a boutique touch, CSM operates the most prestigious collegiate and professional events all over the world. Learn more at cs-mgmt.com.