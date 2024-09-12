Mobi.ai and Cyberlogic Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance AI-Driven Transfer Planning in the Travel Industry

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobi.ai, a human collaborative AI company focused on delivering transformational customer experiences for the travel industry, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Cyberlogic, a leading provider of travel technology that powers some of the world’s largest Tour Operators and Destination Management Companies (DMCs). This collaboration will introduce AITrip, an advanced AI-driven resource planning and optimization solution that will revolutionize transfer services for Cyberlogic’s global clients. By leveraging Mobi.ai’s AI capabilities, Cyberlogic will offer enhanced automation and dynamic re-planning during disruptions that boosts operational efficiency and improves the travel experience for thousands of travelers daily.

“Cyberlogic is a fantastic partner for us,” said Mobi.ai CEO and founder Anna Jaffe. “Their mission to share state-of-the-art technology with industry leaders perfectly aligns with our goals to help drive efficiency and meet today’s customer expectations with exceptional experiences throughout the traveler journey from destination discovery to room assignment to in-market recommendations. With our AI, Cyberlogic’s global customers will be able to fulfill their users’ needs with fast, efficient, optimized travel transfers - while being able to adjust to inevitable disruptions in real-time for the first time.”

AITrip is Cyberlogic’s branded solution that combines complex network-level planning with the flexibility to digitally manage “on the day” changes at incredible speed. Customizable to meet the real-world constraints, legal requirements, and geography for each client, it empowers on-the-ground staff to make better decisions for their daily plans.

Cyberlogic’s innovative travel technology solutions already help DMCs and tour operators in 20 countries process 4.1M yearly bookings and handle $2.4B in bookings revenue annually. Leveraging Mobi.ai’s advanced AI capabilities, will unlock a significant global market opportunity for Cyberlogic and their clients as the global travel industry is expected to grow by a historically high 5.4% by 2029, according to research from Euromonitor.

"We’re thrilled to be partnering with Mobi.ai," said Stergios Panagiotakis, co-founder and CEO of Cyberlogic. "AITrip is a proven solution capable of managing millions of transfers each year. By leveraging cutting-edge AI technology, it sets our platform apart and underscores our dedication to providing top-tier technological solutions for our clients, as we expand into new verticals and new geographies.”

Cyberlogic will showcase its latest technologies including AITrip at FvW TravelTalk Congress 2024 from Nov. 16-17 in Cologne, Germany and at World Travel Market (WTM London) from Nov. 5–7.

To learn more about Mobi.ai and our travel solutions or book a meeting, visit mobi.ai.

About Mobi.ai

Mobi.ai is a human collaborative AI company that combines a variety of advanced AI tools and techniques including LLMs, planning and optimization, expert systems and data science to deliver transformational customer experiences for our B2B clients. Mobi.ai has worked with brands such as TUI, Mandarin Oriental, Disney, TripAdvisor and American Express.

From state-of-the-art natural language search and discovery, to room assignment to personalized travel recommendations to automatically generating custom itineraries, and streamlining airline operations, Mobi.ai’s Travel AI platform enables our clients to surprise and delight their customers with a new level of engagement.

Born from the MIT Computer Science and AI Lab (CSAIL), Mobi.ai’s scientists and travel industry veterans have built on classic AI and ML technology to adapt cutting-edge theory to real-world applications. For more information, visit www.mobi.ai.

About Cyberlogic

For the last 18 years, Cyberlogic has been at the forefront of revolutionizing the travel supply chain with cutting-edge technology, focusing on tour operators and destination management companies (DMCs). Cyberlogic’s innovative solutions drive digital transformation, by boosting efficiency, optimizing operations, and delivering outstanding travel experiences through continuous technological excellence. For more information, visit https://cyberlogic.gr/.