Metro Development Group and BayCare Unveil Enhanced Health Care Partnership Available for Residents of Mirada and Epperson in San Antonio and Wesley Chapel, Florida

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Metro Development Group and BayCare launched an unprecedented partnership, with a vision of significantly enhancing the health and well-being of residents at Epperson and Mirada, two of Metro’s cornerstone master planned communities located within Connected City in Florida.

Through the partnership, residents will have access to a personal concierge service accessible by phone or internet, that will help with the navigation of health and wellness offerings. The services could include locating and providing scheduling assistance for primary care or specialists within 24 hours of request, location access to labs, urgent care, wellness services, support groups and health classes, along with assistance with online services.

BayCare, West Central Florida’s top health care system, will provide a range of customizable care services accessible by residents in the convenience of their own homes, BayCareAnywhere® telehealth app for 24/7 virtual consultations, doctor-on-demand, at-home AI-driven symptom checker for prompt health evaluations and online wellness and nutritional content.

The partnership will include a dedicated medical office near Epperson, providing comprehensive primary and acute care services including a freestanding emergency department. This HealthHub, supported by BayCare Hospital Wesley Chapel, located just seven miles away, ensures residents have convenient access to a full spectrum of exclusive health care options.

“We are excited to introduce this transformative health care model accessible by residents of Connected City alongside Metro Development Group,” said Stephanie Conners, president and CEO of BayCare. “This partnership signifies our shared commitment to integrating innovative health care solutions, both virtually and in person, into community living while enhancing accessibility for those who live here.”

Metro Development Group has a vision of providing integrated living spaces that prioritize health and wellness. Kartik Goyani, principal at Metro, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, “This revolutionary partnership between Metro Development and BayCare is just the newest initiative in Metro Development’s commitment to providing residents with all they need to live longer, happier lives. It’s Metro’s mission to transform not only its communities, but people’s everyday lifestyles.”

In any of Metro’s communities today, residents can enjoy many other amenities that promote well-being, including miles of trails and outdoor spaces, dog parks and playgrounds, its one-of-a-kind lagoons, exclusive resident events, and this partnership is yet another. Metro has plans to take a similar partnership and resident benefit to its other up-and-coming communities.

About Metro Development Group

Founded in 2003, Tampa-based Metro Development Group has been redefining Florida living and master-planned communities for more than 20 years. As Florida's largest privately held residential developer, Metro focuses on managing all aspects of land development by working with investors, landowners and award-winning builders. Metro has set a gold-standard of inland coastal living through innovative technologies, iconic entryways and world-class amenities, including its signature MetroLagoon. In 2023, two of Metro's Pasco County communities - Mirada and Epperson - were ranked among the 50-top-selling master-planned communities in the country by real estate consulting firms RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting. For more information, visit MetroDevelopmentGroup.com.

About BayCare

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals, including a children’s hospital, and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and West Central Florida regions. The system is West Central Florida’s largest provider of behavioral health and pediatric services and its provider group, BayCare Medical Group, is one of the largest in the region. BayCare’s diverse network of ambulatory services includes laboratories, imaging, surgical centers, BayCare Urgent Care locations, wellness centers and one of Florida’s largest home care agencies, BayCare HomeCare. In 2023, BayCare was ranked in the top quartile of large U.S. health systems by Fortune/PINC AI based on clinical outcomes, operational efficiency and patient experience. BayCare’s mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit BayCare.org.