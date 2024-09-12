Maximus Awarded $40 Million Task Order Under IRS Transformational Enterprise Development, Operations Service (EDOS) Contract

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading employer and provider of government services worldwide, today announced it has been awarded a five-year, $40 million task order by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to deliver end-to-end development and modernization services for the IRS Enterprise Data Platform (EDP).

The IRS awarded Maximus the task order through the Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) for the Enterprise Development, Operations Services (EDOS) contract, which supports the agency’s modernization plans for delivering world-class customer service to taxpayers. Previously, the IRS named Maximus to the multiple-award BPA in May 2023. This is the second task order for Maximus through EDOS, having announced an $87 million task order in June for modernization of the IRS Suite of Financial Systems.

Through this new EDP task order, Maximus will provide analysis, planning, modernization, and operationalization expertise to the IRS and help transform and transition current data and business intelligence processing to cloud-based Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS). The EDP platform will deliver secure data access for users and systems at the enterprise level across the IRS, facilitating the use of emerging technology and driving cost savings. Maximus will support the IRS Data Delivery Services Domain through this task order, which is responsible for overseeing and ensuring the quality of data with repeatable processes in a scalable environment.

“For more than ten years, our commitment to the successful delivery of federal agency missions and critical programs enabled Maximus to advance many data management and information sharing initiatives at the IRS,” said Tricia Belman, Managing Director, Federal Financial, Maximus. “Our work on the Enterprise Data Management platform is the culmination of that support and a significant step for the IRS into the next generation of data management.”

The latest task order is further evidence of Maximus’ ability to implement new technologies to help the IRS improve the storage and management of data supporting improved taxpayer services and enforcement.

