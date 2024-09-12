State of New Jersey Extends Agreement with Tyler Technologies for Digital Government Solutions

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today it has been awarded the Self-Funded eGovernment Application and Services contract by the state of New Jersey for Tyler’s digital government solutions across the Garden State.

The three-year contract, which may be extended for two additional years at the state’s decision, builds upon the 15-year relationship between New Jersey and Tyler’s Digital Solutions Division. The contract will significantly benefit New Jersey and its residents by streamlining processes and delivering essential services digitally. Those services are aimed at enhancing efficiency for staff and accessibility and overall satisfaction for residents. In addition to this contract award, the state has chosen to officially extend Tyler’s previously awarded contract for credit card processing services for another year, allowing Tyler to continue securely processing payments for New Jersey residents and businesses.

Tyler is the incumbent vendor under the previous procurement of this contract and launched many impactful services serving key state agencies during that term such as:

Division of Revenue and Enterprise Services business filings including Business Formation Service, Annual Reports Service, and the Uniform Certification Service. Businesses may apply for certifications making them eligible for certain set-aside or goal-based contracting initiatives offered by the state and enabling New Jersey businesses to remain at the national forefront of economic vitality and innovation.

Division of Taxation tax filings including free filing solutions for 1040, corporate business tax, and the property tax relief/senior freeze program.

Appointment Scheduling for in-person and virtual appointments for various agencies including the Motor Vehicle Commission, Department of Labor, and the Division of Taxation.

State police background check processing for criminal or non-criminal purposes and various firearm related services for licenses, permits to purchase, retired police officers, and concealed carry permits.

“We are thrilled to have been selected by the State of New Jersey to provide world-class software and solutions to our partner agencies that continue to improve the way residents and businesses interact with their state government,” said Michael LeBlanc, general manager of Tyler's New Jersey state enterprise. “As a New Jerseyan representing our local team, it is my privilege to be given this opportunity to serve our government partners and its constituents across the state.”

Tyler supports more than 3,000 agencies and over 50 government services at both the state and local levels across New Jersey. This collaborative relationship has been streamlining operations and enhancing service delivery since 2009.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is a leading provider of integrated software and technology services for the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 44,000 successful installations across 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations.

