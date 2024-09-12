Ampco-Pittsburgh Subsidiary Announces Customer Contract Win

CARNEGIE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) (“Ampco-Pittsburgh”) today announced that the Buffalo Air Handling Division (“Buffalo Air Handling”) of Air and Liquid Systems Corporation (“Air and Liquid Systems”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ampco-Pittsburgh, has received an $8.7 million order for a custom air handling project for a major pharmaceutical company. The order is expected to ship in 2025.

David Anderson, President of Air and Liquid Systems commented, “The pharmaceutical market is one of the key markets for our custom air handling product line. While we have seen strong order demand from this market over the last year, this is the largest order we have ever received from the pharmaceutical market and shows that companies trust and value the high-end custom products designed and built by Buffalo Air Handling.”

Mr. Anderson continued, “In the summer of 2023, we opened an additional manufacturing location in central Virginia because we saw the demand for our custom air handling products increasing and we made the commitment to our customers that we would increase our manufacturing capacity to meet this rising demand. The increase in manufacturing capacity along with the strengthening of our sales force over the last two years has positioned Buffalo Air Handling to receive significant orders like the one announced today. Buffalo Air Handling has been producing custom products for over 100 years and while we are incredibly proud of our legacy, the best years for Buffalo Air Handling are still to come.”

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation manufactures and sells highly engineered, high-performance specialty metal products and customized equipment utilized by industry throughout the world. Through its operating subsidiary, Union Electric Steel Corporation, it is a leading producer of forged and cast rolls for the global steel and aluminum industries. It also manufactures open-die forged products that are sold principally to customers in the steel distribution market, oil and gas industry, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries. The Corporation is also a producer of air and liquid processing equipment, primarily custom-engineered finned tube heat exchange coils, large custom air handling systems and centrifugal pumps. It operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, England, Sweden, and Slovenia and participates in three operating joint ventures located in China. It has sales offices in North America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Corporate headquarters is located in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

