Amazfit Signs HYROX World Champion Athletes Meg Jacoby and Hunter McIntyre as Brand Ambassadors

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), today is excited to announce that HYROX champions Meg Jacoby and Hunter McIntyre have been added to Amazfit’s growing roster of international athletes.

This follows the recent announcement that Zepp Health’s Amazfit was named the Official Wearable Partner & Timekeeper of HYROX, the World Series of Fitness Racing, a Time 100 Most Influential Company. HYROX reaches over 300,000 participants per season across Europe and the US.

HYROX is a functional fitness race that involves an eight-kilometer (almost five-mile) run interspersed with eight workout stations. Each station requires participants to perform different exercises - SkiErg, sled push, sled pull, burpee broad jumps, rowing, farmer’s carry, sandbag lunges, and wall balls. Competitors can participate individually or in teams, with race formats remaining consistent regardless of age or ability.

Meg Jacoby, the newly crowned world champion, made history at the World Championships in Nice, France, by becoming the first woman to complete a HYROX race in under one hour. She relies on the Amazfit Cheetah Pro smartwatch to enhance her training and performance. Similarly, Hunter McIntyre, a three-time HYROX world champion and holder of multiple obstacle course racing titles, counts on the rugged Amazfit T-Rex series, built with military-grade materials, for his competitions and adventures.

Empowering Athletes with Advanced Features

Amazfit’s smartwatches offer top-tier innovation, with the Cheetah series leading the pack. Designed with industry-leading GPS and AI-driven training programs, these watches help athletes train smarter and achieve their performance goals. With precise tracking and advanced functionality, the Cheetah series supports athletes every step of the way.

Redefining Athletic Recovery

Beyond performance, Amazfit wearables also prioritize recovery. The Readiness feature in both the Cheetah series and the newly launched Amazfit Helio Ring gives athletes personalized insights into their physical and mental state, enabling them to manage their recovery as strategically as they manage their training.

Hunter McIntyre’s Essential Gear

Hunter McIntyre relies on the Amazfit T-Rex series of smartwatches built for extreme conditions with precise GPS, offline maps, and a dedicated HYROX mode. It’s the perfect companion for athletes who push the boundaries of adventure and endurance, just like McIntyre.

“These partnerships mark an exciting new chapter for Amazfit as we continue to expand our presence in the endurance sector and deliver performance advantages through our cutting-edge smart wearables,” said Wayne Huang, CEO of Zepp Health. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Meg Jacoby, Hunter McIntyre, and other elite athletes around the world, enabling them to achieve new heights through real-time data insights and personalized training plans.”

As part of Team Amazfit, these elite athletes will not only serve as brand ambassadors but will also work closely with Amazfit's research and development team to drive product innovation and enhance functionality across the product range. They will be instrumental in shaping future Amazfit products, ensuring they meet the evolving needs of athletes worldwide.

Athletes and enthusiasts alike can explore the full range of Amazfit smart wearables at www.amazfit.com for an unparalleled experience in performance, recovery, and precision.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a global smart wearable and health technology leader, empowers users to live their healthiest lives by optimizing their health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its leading consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura. Powered by its proprietary Zepp Digital Health Management Platform, which includes the Zepp OS, AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, it delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals.

With outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won many design awards, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award. Launched in 2015, Amazfit is today embraced by millions of users.

To date, Zepp Health has shipped over 200 million units and its products are available in 90+ countries. Founded in 2013, Zepp Health has 1000+ employees and offices across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. For more information, visit www.zepp.com.