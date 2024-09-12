NeoLAB Convergence: Driving Innovation and Continuous Improvement in Educational Technology

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeoLAB Convergence, a leading edutech innovator based in Seoul, continues to enhance learning experiences. Since 2009, NeoLAB has been at the forefront of integrating cutting-edge technologies into education, continuously evolving to meet the needs of modern learners and educators.

The core of NeoLAB’s success is the company’s proprietary NcodeTM technology, which converts traditional handwriting into digital data, and has laid the foundation for its groundbreaking products. These include the Neo Smartpen and Soundpen, which have been widely adopted across educational and industrial sectors worldwide. NeoLAB's extensive intellectual property portfolio encompasses patents for surface coordinate recognition, data synchronization, and advanced analytical tools.

In 2024, NeoLAB is set to introduce its latest innovation—Pokoro. This AI-powered interactive learning device represents the next step in NeoLAB’s mission to improve educational tools that support balanced, screen-free learning environments for children. After successfully completing the beta test in Korea, the company is planning to officially launch the full version by the end of 2024.

Designed to spark curiosity and encourage deep, focused learning, Pokoro uses voice recognition and touch interfaces to engage children in meaningful, interactive experiences without the distractions from screens. It also provides parents with valuable insights, enabling more personalized and effective educational strategies.

Pokoro stands out for its integration of NcodeTM technology with advanced AI-driven interactions. This approach enhances the reading experience by connecting Ncode-printed content with AI-powered conversations, within a distraction-free, child-friendly environment. Pokoro’s ergonomic design, combined with forward-thinking features, makes it a powerful tool for modern, personalized education.

CEO’s message: “NeoLAB Convergence’s core values are people-focused technology and IT. We are dedicated to minimizing the negative effects of screen time while enhancing educational outcomes for children. Our goal is to empower children to learn more effectively and enable parents to care for their children in a more meaningful way. Through ongoing projects, we strive to positively impact families, ensuring that both education and technology serve the best interests of future generations.”

As NeoLAB Convergence continues to expand globally, the company is eager to collaborate with educational publishers and institutions worldwide. By bringing its innovative technologies to new markets, NeoLAB empowers learners everywhere and sets new standards in educational excellence.

For more information about NeoLAB Convergence and its products, including Pokoro, please contact www.neolab.net or +82-2-3462-2981.

Introducing Pokoro! Screen-Free Interactive Learning Device: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Cu40ZxEGtQ