Sidus Space Announces an Additional Contract Award for NASA ASTRA

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) (the “Company” or “Sidus”), a provider of end-to-end precision Space Infrastructure solutions that include satellite Data-as-a-Service on its proprietary on-orbit platform, is pleased to announce the award of a follow on contract from NASA Stennis for additional ASTRA (Autonomous Satellite Technology for Resilient Applications) support aboard LizzieSat™-1.

A key component of the additional objectives is collecting onboard data for critical systems. This capability enables ASTRA’s Primary Operations Control Center (POCC) to manage the Electrical Power System (EPS) through Sidus’ Mission Control Center (MCC). As a result, the satellite’s battery voltage can be continuously monitored and optimized, ensuring that the payload operates normally even in less-than-ideal solar conditions. The ability to dynamically manage power by activating or deactivating specific equipment based on battery charge levels and mission needs represents a crucial advancement in operational flexibility and efficiency.

Carol Craig, CEO of Sidus Space, remarked on the mission's progress: “With the successful completion of ASTRA’s primary mission objective in early July, we now look forward to the opportunity to provide further support for this historical NASA Stennis mission. We anticipate the execution of the additional requirements to be mutually beneficial by optimizing satellite performance and ensuring operational continuity under varied and even adverse conditions. This contract with NASA exemplifies our dedication to advancing space technology through innovation and rigorous execution.”

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is a multi-faceted Space Infrastructure-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support. The Company is in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where it operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space products and services are offered through its several business units: Space-as-a-Service, Space-Based Data Solutions, AI/ML Products and Services, Mission Planning and Management Operations, 3D Printing and Products and Services, Satellite Manufacturing and Payload Integration. and Space and Defense Hardware Manufacturing. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

