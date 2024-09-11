The WatchFund SG and Konvi Reach €2 million in Assets Under Management

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The WatchFund Singapore (SG), the world’s largest luxury watch investment vehicle of its kind, and Konvi, Europe’s leading fractional luxury assets investment platform, have today announced they have jointly reached a milestone of €2 million in Konvi’s watch assets under management (AUM).

Demand for luxury watches as investment vehicles has never been higher, as more investors seek to cash in on the strong returns produced by the asset class. The Swiss watch industry grew by 7.6% last year, reaching record export highs of CHF 26.7 billion. The market is forecast to continue this trajectory with 35% of Gen Z eyeing up luxury watch investments.

The WatchFund SG enables high-net-worth individuals to purchase money-cannot-buy watches or ultra-high-end timepieces at prices that most people can’t obtain. Through this partnership The WatchFund SG is supporting Konvi in its mission to democratise the luxury watch space and empower a broader range of investors with access to these lucrative investment opportunities.

Thanks to this collaboration, retail investors can purchase joint ownership of luxury watches via Konvi for as little as €250. These investors purchase investment-grade watches from The WatchFund SG, which are then securely managed and stored by Konvi. The timepieces are then sold by Konvi after a set appreciation period and profits are returned to investors. Investors on the Konvi platform, through a voting mechanism, will decide as a collective group on all aspects of their investment, such as the watch model itself, accepting a sale offer, and electing the storage solution.

Previous examples of purchased and sold watches from The WatchFund SG include the Cartier Tortue Monopusher Chronograph, the De Bethune DB28 Tourbillon, and the Richard Mille RM-004. Some of these pieces can retail for upwards of €250,000 and, when stored and sold correctly, have historically traded for higher asking prices.

The WatchFund SG Founder, Dominic Khoo, commented: “Our collaboration with Konvi has blown open the doors to a market that has historically only been available to the wealthiest of individuals. This partnership has enabled Konvi to offer what we define as investment-grade watches to a new group of investors in Europe, a segment that we don’t yet have the capability of catering for in Singapore. These purchase milestones are a testament to the rising demand for ultra-high-end timepieces and trading watches as uncorrelated and defensive assets.”

Konvi Co-Founder and CEO, Eran Peer, commented: “The luxury watch market must be made more accessible to a wider array of investors, so we’re thrilled to have reached this mark alongside The WatchFund SG. Our partnership aligns perfectly with Konvi’s mission to make lucrative luxury asset investments more accessible for everyone. We expect to see interest in watch investing through our platforms increase as our collaboration makes the space more accessible and interest in the market continues to soar.”

As The WatchFund SG’s founder, watch specialist and largest client, Dominic Khoo grew his career in the luxury watch space as the first specialist in Southeast Asia to be trained in the authentication and valuation of watches by Antiquorum, the world’s largest watch auction house. Dominic has been collecting watches for over 25 years and began his formal training as a watch expert and auctioneer in 2006. He has held various positions in the international watch industry and, together with his business partners, the group are now shareholders in Swiss watch manufacturers, luxury distributors, retail shops and other luxury-focused businesses in the same sphere.

Visit The WatchFund SG’s website to find out more about the luxury watch investing market: https://watchfund.com/

Visit Konvi’s website to find out how you can invest in luxury assets: https://konvi.app/en_GB/

About The WatchFund SG

The WatchFund SG is the world’s leading platform for investing in luxury timepieces, offering expertly curated watch portfolios that combine both rarity and value. With a proven track record and deep industry expertise, The WatchFund SG provides investors with a unique opportunity to diversify their portfolios with tangible, appreciating assets.

About Konvi

Konvi is a pioneering online platform that democratises access to alternative investments, including hand-curated art, fine wine, classic cars, and more. With a user-friendly interface and innovative strategies, Konvi empowers individuals to build diversified portfolios and achieve their financial goals starting from an investment of €250.