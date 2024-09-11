Reinforced Earth Company Ltd. Partners with Trumer Schutzbauten Americas Ltd. to Strengthen Rockfall and Slope Stabilization Solutions in Quebec

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reinforced Earth Company Ltd. (RECo), a leader in earth retention and stabilization solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Trumer Schutzbauten Americas Ltd. This collaboration will promote and distribute Trumer’s advanced rockfall protection, slope stabilization, debris flow, erosion control, and avalanche protection products throughout Quebec, Canada.

Under the terms of this agreement, RECo will serve as the exclusive distributor of Trumer products in Quebec, focusing on sectors including transportation, hydraulic projects, mining, and land development. This partnership combines RECo’s market expertise with Trumer’s innovative technology, aiming to drive sales and enhance project outcomes across the region.

Expanding Market Reach and Technical Expertise

The partnership addresses the growing demand for reliable rockfall and slope stabilization solutions in Quebec. RECo will lead promotional and sales activities, supported by Trumer’s extensive technical knowledge. Together, they aim to broaden their market reach and explore opportunities across various sectors by leveraging their combined expertise.

“We are excited to join forces with Trumer Schutzbauten to bring their renowned protective solutions to Quebec,” said Daniel Calatrava, P. Eng, President & CEO of Reinforced Earth Company Ltd.

Trumer’s specialization in protective systems, including rockfall and debris flow barriers, perfectly complements RECo’s extensive experience in engineering and construction. This partnership aims to elevate awareness of their combined technical capabilities, promote continuous innovation, and expand commercial prospects within a competitive market.

“This partnership provides a strong foundation for a long-term collaboration that will enhance our ability to deliver world-class protection solutions to our clients in Quebec,” said Ahren Bichler, General Manager of Trumer Schutzbauten Americas.

About Reinforced Earth Company Ltd. Canada

Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, RECo is a leading provider of engineered earth retention and stabilization solutions. With over 50 years of experience and involvement in over 1,500 projects, RECo serves diverse sectors, including transportation, hydraulic, and mining.

About Trumer Schutzbauten Americas

Trumer Schutzbauten Canada specializes in protective solutions for natural hazards such as rockfall, avalanche, and debris flow systems. Known for innovation and quality, Trumer is committed to safeguarding infrastructure and communities worldwide.