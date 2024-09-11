Conectado Partners with Hollister High School to Launch Artificial Intelligence and Bioinformatics Education

SILICON VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conectado Inc., a provider of immersive education services, is thrilled to announce a dynamic new partnership with Hollister High School in Hollister, CA. This collaboration will launch specialized bootcamps in artificial intelligence (AI) and bioinformatics. These bootcamps reflect a visionary approach to preparing students for the future workforce, where AI and bioinformatics will drive innovation across diverse industries.

Empowering Students with AI and Bioinformatics Skills

The bootcamps support students pursuing trades such as agriculture, electrical work, and construction, where AI tools are transforming traditional roles. These programs provide early exposure to AI, giving students a competitive edge as automation reshapes various industries. This collaboration underscores HHS’s dedication to preparing students for success in the evolving digital economy.

By participating in these programs, students will gain valuable early exposure to AI and bioinformatics, helping to set them apart in an increasingly competitive job market. As automation and AI continue to redefine various professions, the demand for individuals with expertise in these areas is projected to grow exponentially. The partnership reflects HHS’s commitment to equipping students with the skills needed to thrive in the digital and AI economy.

Comprehensive Training and Mentorship

The AI and bioinformatics bootcamps will provide hands-on training in practical applications, alongside instruction in financial literacy, communication, networking, and career readiness. A key feature is the chance for students to work with professional mentors, who will offer guidance, career advice, industry insights, and networking opportunities to help them explore career paths and build lasting connections.

"Artificial intelligence is not just shaping the future—it’s transforming it, and we’re dedicated to ensuring that today’s students are ready to lead that transformation," said Guillermo Diaz Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Conectado Inc. "Our collaboration with HHS is not only about teaching technical skills; it’s about empowering students to be innovators and leaders in industries that are rapidly evolving. We are thrilled to be part of this journey, as these young minds will not only shape the workforce of tomorrow but also drive meaningful change for their families and communities for generations to come."

Part of Hollister High School District’s Career Technology Education Program

The AI and bioinformatics bootcamps will be integrated into HHS’s esteemed Career Technology Education (CTE) Program. The CTE program, which offers 14 career pathways, has long been dedicated to career readiness and to offer students practical, skills-based learning opportunities that prepare them for immediate entry into high-demand fields. This collaboration with Conectado strengthens the CTE program’s offerings, providing students with the latest knowledge, resources, and access to a professional network to pursue successful careers.

"Our mission is to provide students with the tools they need to excel in a fast-changing world," said Shawn Tennenbaum, Superintendent of Hollister High School. "By partnering with Conectado Inc., we are providing our students the opportunity to engage with advanced technologies like AI and bioinformatics—skills that will open doors to countless career opportunities. This collaboration is about preparing our students not just for jobs, but for leadership roles in industries that are reshaping the future."

The inaugural bootcamp will launch on September 23rd, 2024, kicking off this groundbreaking educational initiative. Next, the Bioinformatics bootcamp is scheduled for the spring semester of 2025, followed by the highly anticipated AI in Precision Medicine bootcamp in the summer of 2025. All bootcamps will be hosted on Conectado’s immersive Conectadoverse platform, providing students with an engaging, hands-on learning experience in a cutting-edge virtual environment.

For more information about Conectado Inc., please visit www.conectado.com.

About Conectado:

Conectado is an immersive educational experience that harnesses the power of AI to increase Latino representation in STEM. It offers a comprehensive ecosystem of resources, relationships, and opportunities. The platform "Conectadoverse" provides a 3D interactive experience, connecting users with mentors, educational institutions, businesses, and social impact organizations dedicated to improving representation of underrepresented communities. Our value proposition is to create a holistic, supportive environment that fosters both personal and professional growth for Latinos in technology.