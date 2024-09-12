Convera Selected by Routable for its Extensive Global Payments Network

LONDON & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Convera, a global leader in commercial payments, today announced its partnership with Routable, the most efficient and flexible accounts payable platform. This integrated partnership will enable Routable to leverage Convera’s global network and expertise in foreign exchange and compliance to provide its customers with increased global reach, reliability, and competitive rates.

Today’s modern businesses want to reduce manual workload and build automation across the organization. Routable specializes in helping finance teams automate and simplify the payables process from invoice receipt to reconciliation. For businesses operating at a global scale, Routable enables finance teams to do more with less through automated workflows, flexibility and speed of both domestic and international payment methods, and deep integrations into accounting systems.

“We are committed to revolutionizing AP automation by delivering what our customers care about most – speed, global coverage, and competitive exchange rates, all deeply integrated into their accounting systems,” said Omri Mor, CEO and co-founder, Routable. “After an extensive evaluation of several payment providers, we ultimately selected Convera for their currency reach, robust security, and exceptional customer support. By combining our best-in-class accounts payable automation with Convera's global payments network, we can now support even the most complex needs of clients processing international payments.”

Convera's financial network spanning over 140 currencies across 200 countries and territories and deep expertise in foreign exchange and payment optimization allows Routable to offer customers unparalleled global reach, with reduced transaction fees, competitive rates, and the flexibility of payment options. Through this partnership, Convera will enable Routable's customers to leverage a global network of accounts connected to local payment rails. This provides expanded options for low-cost local currency clearing across currencies worldwide. Customers can also use SWIFT as required for high-value cross-border payments. The Convera payment solution will seamlessly integrate into Routable's platform, without interrupting existing workflows.

“We're thrilled to be an integrated partner with a forward-thinking company like Routable,” said Julie Armstrong, VP, General Manager, Global Head of Industry Solutions & Partnerships, Convera. “Their focus on innovation aligns perfectly with Convera's commitment to providing businesses with a comprehensive global payment solution. Our expertise in local clearing, unmatched foreign exchange rates, exceptional customer support, and deep industry knowledge make us the ideal partner to help move money faster, easier and securely.”

Additional Resources

About Routable

Routable’s Accounts Payable Automation platform offers the most efficient and robust solution to streamline and scale the end-to-end AP process. With automated invoice capture and processing, flexible payment options, and seamless vendor management, Routable reduces manual payment tasks by 80% so finance teams can focus on impact. Routable’s deep ERP integrations and configurable approval workflows support complex business requirements with ease. Routable eliminates compliance headaches through detailed audit trails, role-based access, and vendor risk checks. All with an average savings of 30%. AP Automation, solved.

About Convera

Convera is a global leader in commercial payments that powers international business by moving money with ease. We provide tech-led payment solutions to help more than 26,000 customers globally grow with confidence, from small businesses, to CFOs and treasurers. As experts in foreign exchange, risk and compliance, with an unrivaled regulatory footprint, Convera’s financial network spans more than 140 currencies and 200 countries and territories.