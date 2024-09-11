EORTC Extends Medidata Partnership to Help Power New Phase of Oncology Research

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes brand and leading provider of clinical trial solutions to the life sciences industry, and the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC), announced today a four-year extension to their partnership. The extended relationship will enable EORTC to further increase patient access to oncology clinical trials, make trial participation easier, and help to deliver new treatments to the market faster. EORTC is now leveraging 13 Medidata solutions, enabling their researchers to access and manage all clinical data in a single place and offering patients a seamless trial experience.

Vassilis Golfinopoulos, headquarters director, EORTC, said, “We chose the Medidata Platform to further expand our data management and patient engagement capabilities based on our years of experience working together. This partnership will enhance our support for oncology researchers as we collaborate on innovative ways of working with clinical trial data in the future.”

“This expansion benefits patients through an improved clinical trial experience, engaging with study activities on their personal mobile devices, while researchers will have the ability to make better decisions faster,” said Janet Butler, executive vice president, head of global sales, Medidata. “The integration of additional solutions, including Medidata Rave CTMS and Medidata Rave eTMF, will empower EORTC researchers with higher data quality, allowing them to shorten study timelines and deliver safer oncology trials for patients.”

For EORTC the expanded partnership also allows the exploration of a joint research and data collaboration with Medidata AI solutions in pursuit of improved standards of cancer care.

Medidata is powering smarter treatments and healthier people through digital solutions to support clinical trials. Celebrating 25 years of ground-breaking technological innovation across more than 34,000 trials and 10 million patients, Medidata offers industry-leading expertise, analytics-powered insights, and the largest patient-level historical clinical trial data set in the world. More than 1 million registered users across approximately 2,200 customers trust Medidata’s seamless, end-to-end platform to improve patient experiences, accelerate clinical breakthroughs, and bring therapies to market faster. A Dassault Systèmes brand (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), Medidata is headquartered in New York City and has been recognized as a Leader by Everest Group and IDC. Discover more at www.medidata.com and follow us @Medidata.

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers can redefine the creation, production and life-cycle-management processes of their offer and thus have a meaningful impact to make the world more sustainable. The beauty of the Experience Economy is that it is a human-centered economy for the benefit of all – consumers, patients and citizens. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 350,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

