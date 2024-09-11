Planatome® Announces Strategic Partnership with Medikana

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Planatome®, an innovator of disruptive medical devices, leveraging atomic-level polishing from the semiconductor industry, is excited to announce a new partnership with Medikana to create distribution throughout Central and South America. Already yielding success within Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, and Panama, this agreement extends Planatome’s revolutionary scalpel blade technology across a surgically booming Latin American region.

“Our partnership with Medikana is a solid foothold in furthering our mission of improving the lives of others, particularly for patients at risk of adverse healing events such as keloid and hypertrophic scarring,” said Tim Tobin, Planatome’s CEO. “Medikana’s robust network and expertise in the Latin American market lands squarely on this critical patient demographic and will be invaluable as we work to provide surgeons and their patients with extraordinary surgical outcomes.”

This distribution agreement reflects Planatome’s commitment to setting a new standard in patient care. The partnership with Medikana underscores our shared vision of making advanced healthcare solutions accessible across key regions in Latin America.

"We are thrilled to partner with Planatome, a truly innovative company that is setting new standards in surgical technology. This collaboration aligns perfectly with Medikana’s mission to enhance access to cutting-edge medical solutions across Latin America. Together, we are proud to bring Planatome’s low-trauma surgical blades to thousands of patients, supporting faster healing and better outcomes, advancing the quality of care throughout the region. This partnership is just the beginning of our shared journey to transform healthcare in LATAM,” said Corina Negron, CEO of Medikana.

About Medikana

Medikana, an MIT-backed platform, specializes in streamlining and automating the commercialization of medical devices inclusive to all of Central and South America. Their comprehensive services include market opportunity analysis, strategic partner matchmaking, and navigating regulatory landscapes, ensuring that innovative medical technologies reach the right markets efficiently. With a deep understanding of both the U.S. MedTech industry and the Latin American healthcare systems, Medikana is uniquely positioned to help Planatome amplify its reach and influence in the Latin American market. For more information about Medikana, visit https://www.medikana.io/ or follow them on LinkedIn: Medikana.

About Planatome, LLC

Founded in 2017, Planatome is a medical device technology company based in Phoenix, Arizona. The company has developed and patented a surface modification technology rooted in chemical mechanical planarization (CMP), a process used in advanced semiconductor chip manufacturing. Planatome’s innovative approach creates ultra-smooth, high-precision surgical blades that reduce tissue trauma and improve patient outcomes. With ongoing trials and positive feedback from surgeons, Planatome continues to explore new applications for its nano-polishing technology in both medical and non-medical markets. For more information about Planatome blades or to inquire about purchasing, visit https://planatome.com. To stay updated on our latest developments, follow us on LinkedIn: Planatome.