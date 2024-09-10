Kopin Receives Additional $2 Million Follow-On Microdisplay Order in Support of Collins Aerospace’s F-35 Lightning II Helmet Mounted Display System (HMDS)

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading provider of application-specific optical systems and high performance microdisplays for defense, enterprise, consumer and medical products, announced today that it has been awarded a $2 million follow-on production order for its high-brightness active-matrix liquid crystal display (AMLCD). This will come from Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, in support of the F-35 Lightning II Helmet Mounted Display System (HMDS).

The HMDS is developed by Collins Elbit Vision Systems, LLC (CEVS). CEVS is a joint venture between Collins Aerospace and Elbit America and is the world-leading fighter aircraft helmet mounted display (HMD) manufacturer, providing unparalleled expertise in the development, production, integration and sustainment of HMD and night vision systems.

The F-35 is the most advanced 5th Generation fighter jet globally. The multi-role aircraft is designed for both air dominance and strike missions while also offering electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.

A key feature is the augmented reality (AR) helmet, which uses Kopin’s microdisplay to provide pilots with extensive flight, tactical and sensor information. This enhances situational awareness, precision and safety while flying in harsh environments under challenging conditions. The unique microdisplay technology required for these functionalities and extreme conditions is exclusively supplied by Kopin.

Kopin’s fulfillment of this AMLCD order will ensure continued steady production of the CEVS F-35 Lightning II Helmet Mounted Display System (HMDS). The current AMLCD microdisplay designed into the system is set to transition to Kopin’s next-generation Organic Light Emitting Diode on Silicon (OLEDoS) microdisplay. The high performance OLEDoS microdisplay recently achieved the final milestone in the qualification process and will move forward into final qualification and full rate production.

“The additional order for AMLCD microdisplays for F-35 helmets extends our backlog of deliveries to Collins Aerospace and with additional anticipated future orders will ensure uninterrupted production in preparation for the next-generation OLEDoS microdisplay,” stated Bill Maffucci, the company’s Vice President of Strategy & Business Development. “Our demonstrated performance in supplying thousands of our AMLCD microdisplays to date has been validated by this order and we look forward to supporting Collins Aerospace now and in the future.”

The F-35 strike fighter aircraft is being procured in different configurations for the U.S. services as well as a growing number of international allies. Kopin has been the sole supplier of AMLCD microdisplays for the F-35 pilot helmets since the start of the program.

About Kopin Corporation

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin’s portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepiece assemblies, image projection modules and vehicle mounted and head-mounted display systems that incorporate ultra-small high-resolution Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com. Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.

