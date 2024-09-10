CareRing Health® Partners With WellSky® to Improve Care Delivery for Vulnerable and Underserved Populations

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., & LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WellSky, a leading health and community care technology company, along with CareRing Health, an innovative healthcare organization creating a new integrated healthcare-at-home service delivery model for America’s chronically ill, aged, and disabled populations, today announced a new partnership. CareRing will leverage WellSky’s electronic health record technology, analytics solutions, and services to deliver more efficient and effective care to its home-bound patients.

CareRing Health is focused on bridging the healthcare gap for America’s dually eligible patient population—individuals who are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid coverage—to improve the quality of life for patients, create a better integrated coordinated care model in conjunction with health plans and health systems, and lower the burden on the nation’s Medicare and Medicaid systems.

“There are approximately 13 million Americans who are dual eligible, and we find that for many of them, their needs are not being met by our healthcare system,” said CareRing Health CEO Steve Guenthner. “There is a considerable need for integrated home care services for this population, who often have chronic health conditions and are traditionally underserved. We hope this new partnership with WellSky will prove instrumental in helping CareRing reach its goals to improve health equity and provide high quality care in the home.”

CareRing Health’s integrated care delivery model includes four services needed by the patient—PrimaryCare@home, SkilledCare@home, PersonalCare@home, and HospiceCare@home—to manage their chronic, complex medical conditions, typically diabetes, COPD, and hypertension among others. These 13 million dually eligible people, whose average age is 65, make up 33% of federal healthcare spending.

By coordinating home care services for this population of patients who is often underserved and neglected with disjointed healthcare, CareRing Health seeks to revolutionize America’s healthcare system by managing chronic health conditions at home—where the patients want to be—before they exacerbate into acute, uncontrollable situations. CareRing Health’s expert model can help patients avoid high-cost emergency department visits, hospitalizations, and nursing home stays—issues that can strain the patient and the healthcare system.

“We are initially focusing on this dually eligible population to demonstrate the efficacy of our new healthcare delivery service model in order to drive legislative changes within Medicare and Medicaid,” said Guenthner. “Eventually we plan to expand our focus to all aged and/or disabled.”

CareRing Health has developed neighborhood-centric Health Hubs in Pennsylvania and Delaware. Their other healthcare services are located in Ohio, Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. As part of this model, CareRing looks to coordinate primary care, skilled care, personal care, and hospice services in these geographic areas to best serve patients and manage their chronic conditions. WellSky technology will be utilized to coordinate care across care settings and provide insights that can help providers identify patient needs and deliver targeted interventions.

“Smart technology gives healthcare providers a comprehensive picture of a patient’s overall health, including their medical, social, and behavioral needs. Advanced analytics, care coordination tools, and patient engagement capabilities can help to ensure that all individuals, no matter their background or socioeconomic status, have access to vital healthcare services,” said WellSky CEO Bill Miller. “WellSky is proud to partner with CareRing on its innovative approach to improving health equity while driving down the cost of care.”

To learn more about how WellSky is powering healthcare and community care, visit WellSky.com.

About WellSky®

WellSky is one of America’s largest and most innovative healthcare technology companies leading the movement for intelligent, coordinated care. Our proven software, analytics, and services power better outcomes and lower costs for stakeholders across the health and community care continuum. In today’s value-based care environment, WellSky helps providers, payers, health systems, and community organizations scale processes, improve collaboration for growth, harness the power of data analytics, and achieve better outcomes by further connecting clinical and social care. WellSky serves more than 20,000 client sites — including the largest hospital systems, blood banks, cell therapy labs, home health and hospice franchises, post-acute providers, government agencies, and human services organizations. Informed by more than 40 years of providing software and expertise, WellSky anticipates clients’ needs and innovates relentlessly to build healthy, thriving communities. For more information, visit wellsky.com.

About CareRing Health:

CareRing Health is a national healthcare company dedicated to improving the quality of life for underserved patients who are chronically-ill, aged, or disabled and wish to remain in their homes. CareRing Health’s innovative healthcare-at-home service delivery model reduces inefficient federal and state healthcare spending consisting of a ring of healthcare comprised of medical experts who coordinate care under Medicaid and Medicare and includes PrimaryCare@home, SkilledCare@home, PersonalCare@home and HospiceCare@home services. CareRing Health currently provides care for more than 5,500 patients in 20+ markets throughout Pennsylvania, Delaware, Ohio, Maryland, Washington, DC and Virginia and employs more than 5,700 caregivers and support staff. For more information, visit CareRingHealth.com.