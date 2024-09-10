Satellogic Selected for NASA's Commercial SmallSat Data Acquisition Program

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SATL), a leader in sub-meter resolution Earth Observation data, is proud to announce its selection as one of eight recipients of NASA's Commercial SmallSat Data Acquisition Program (CSDA) On-Ramp1 Multiple Award contract, with a maximum cumulative value of $476 million for all award winners. This award, announced on September 6, 2024, highlights Satellogic’s commitment to delivering high-quality Earth observation data to advance scientific research and enhance life on Earth.

Under the CSDA On-Ramp1, Satellogic will provide NASA with high-resolution multispectral imagery under a multiple-award contract in effect until November 15, 2028. The program aims to offer NASA a cost-effective solution for augmenting or complementing the Earth observation data gathered by the agency, other U.S. government entities, and international agencies. This data will be pivotal in efforts to understand and mitigate the effects of climate change, monitor environmental trends, and improve various applications that benefit humanity.

“We are excited to contribute to NASA's pioneering efforts in advancing Earth science research through commercial satellite data,” said Matt Tirman, President, at Satellogic. “This award recognizes our commitment to delivering accessible and actionable geospatial data, and we look forward to supporting NASA’s ongoing research and applications through this collaboration.”

The CSDA program is a strategic initiative designed to leverage the rapidly evolving commercial space sector. By working with commercial partners like Satellogic, NASA can enhance its ability to gather crucial Earth observation data efficiently and affordably. This collaboration underscores the importance of public-private partnerships in driving innovation and contributing to a better understanding of our planet.

For more information on the Commercial SmallSat Data Acquisition Program, visit https://www.nasa.gov/news-release/nasa-selects-companies-for-commercial-smallsat-services-award/.

About Satellogic

Satellogic is a leading provider of sub-meter resolution satellite imagery that delivers real-time insights for governments, industries, and consumers worldwide. With its growing constellation of small satellites, Satellogic offers scalable, cost-effective solutions for high-frequency Earth observation.

