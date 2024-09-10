Nepal’s DishHome Enhances Customer Offers and Experiences with Hansen

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN), a leading global provider of software and services to the communications, energy, and water industries, is pleased to announce that DishHome, the leading communications services provider (CSP) in Nepal, has upgraded its version of Hansen CCB, part of the Hansen Suite for Communications, Technology & Media. The company will also leverage Hansen’s unified customer care and billing system for broadband and cable, as the company seeks to deliver a more enhanced degree of service to its growing customer base nationwide.

Prior to this implementation, DishHome’s direct-to-home television and fibernet customers would be billed separately for various subscribed products. Today, with the latest Hansen products, DishHome customers can make a single payment for connectivity and entertainment, reducing the burden of having to pay multiple bills and vendors.

For DishHome, efficiencies and cost savings are just a small part of the business case behind this upgrade. More innovative bundles and offers are now easier for the company to launch in the market; customers can also use different discounts and vouchers, as well as leverage additional features within the Wallet offering.

Sudeep Acharya, Director of Dish Media Network Limited, commented: “Hansen has been a core technology partner to DishHome since 2016. This most recent technology upgrade is testament not just to the leadership of Hansen’s products but also the true collaboration and partnership of our respective teams. Their ability to have the finger on the pulse of the customer and market opportunities, which enable us to bring our customers modern and flexible experiences, demonstrates their immense value as a partner. We look forward to unlocking even more opportunities together, to further expand what DishHome can offer its customers in the future.”

Scott Weir, President, Communications Division at Hansen, commented: “The rapid modernisation of Nepal has driven not just the increase in demand for faster connectivity and seamless entertainment offerings, but also accelerated customer expectations. We are delighted to continue our longstanding partnership with DishHome and to introduce enhanced flexibility in bundles and offers, the ability to reduce payable bills, as well as new discounts and vouchers. These enhancements deliver savings and efficiencies to our customer, particularly around maintenance of databases, security and privacy.”

About Hansen

Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water, and communications industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves customers in over 80 countries, helping them create, sell, and deliver new products and services, manage and analyse customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.

DishHome

Dish Media Network Limited ‘DishHome’ is one of the fastest growing companies in Nepal’s broadcast and internet service industry. DMN was established in 2009 as Nepal’s first and only Direct-To-Home (DTH) television service provider. The company is directly connected to 2 million-plus households from multiple platforms like Satellite TV & Fibernet (Dish Media Network), Cable TV (SIM TV), T2 TV & IPTV (Prabhu Digital). One of the major strengths of DMN is its expansive network of over 5000+ dealers, sub dealers and service franchises who provide immediate service to our customers.

After a long and successful experience of over 13 years in pay-TV service, DishHome launched its FTTH Internet service under the brand name ‘DishHome Fibernet’ in 2020. As of now, DishHome Fibernet provides internet service to over 300,000 satisfied retail customers through certified and experienced engineers and technicians.

For more information, visit www.dishhome.com.np/