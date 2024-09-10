Tournoi International de Hockey Pee-Wee and Cizzle Brands Ltd. Announce Strategic Sponsorship making CWENCH exclusive hydration partner of the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament

QUEBEC CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cizzle Brands Ltd. (“Cizzle Brands”), the company elevating the game in health and wellness, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to make CWENCH Hydration the exclusive hydration partner of the 2025 Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament.

For over 60 years the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament has been the preeminent youth hockey tournament in Quebec, hosting over 120 teams, 2,000 youth hockey players and 200,000 spectators. This year the tournament is taking place from February 12 to 23, 2025 in Quebec City.

This partnership continues Cizzle Brands’ commitment to supporting sports in Quebec. In July of this year, Cizzle Brands entered into an agreement with celebrated Montreal Canadiens winger, Cole Caufield.

“Language has never been a barrier to sport, and it will never be a barrier to our commitment to support athletes everywhere with CWENCH Hydration,” said John Celenza, CEO of Cizzle Brands. “We are thrilled to partner with the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament, making the healthiest, best made hydration drink available to the next wave of youth hockey players in Quebec. It is an exciting time for us, as we are also welcoming the Canadiens’ Cole Caufield to the CWENCH team.”

CWENCH Hydration is a next generation sports hydration drink, which is the result of an extensive collaboration amongst world-class athletes, elite trainers, including legendary strength coach Andy O’Brien, and the Cizzle Brands team. Endorsed by athletes, including Cole Caufield, NHL MVP, Nathan MacKinnon, NBA All-star Andrew Wiggins, Canadian Olympic Soccer Player, Adriana Leon, and emerging hockey stars, Gavin McKenna, Chloe Primerano and Jade Iginla, CWENCH has no sugar, only 10 calories and seven performing electrolytes to ensure optimal hydration.

At the tournament, CWENCH will be available to all tournament participants and at hydration service stations.

“Our mission is to host a world-class hockey tournament in Quebec, and we seek to only partner with companies producing world-class products that support our athletes,” said Patrick Dom, General Manager of the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament. “We are honoured to include CWENCH Hydration as one of our partners and to introduce CWENCH to the pee-wee family, not only among our Quebec athletes but also to players from all over the world.”

CWENCH is available across North American, and can be found in the following stores in Quebec: Sports Experts, Hockey Experts, La Source du Sport, Sports Excellence, Sports aux Puces, Hockey Supremacy, Monkey Sports Montreal, Baseball 360, Baseball Town, and Play It Again Sports.

For more information and to purchase CWENCH visit cwenchhydration.com and follow along on social @CwenchHydration on Instagram, X and TikTok.

About Cizzle Brands Ltd.

Cizzle Brands Ltd. is elevating the game in health & wellness. Its first product, CWENCH Hydration, which is now available across Canada, is the result of extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across various elite sports. CWENCH delivers clean, performing hydration, tailored to empower peak performance in both competitive sports and those living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle. For more information visit https://www.cwenchhydration.com