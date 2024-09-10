The Greenery Picks Rootstock ERP and Salesforce to Harvest Growth and Reap Operational Efficiencies

STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rootstock Software today announced that The Greenery, a major European produce supplier, selected Rootstock ERP and Salesforce to help modernize its operations and support its ambitious plans for growth and digital transformation. As an organization dedicated to providing high-quality produce and fostering strong relationships with growers and retailers, The Greenery’s collaboration with Rootstock and Salesforce is anticipated to help streamline processes, enhance visibility, and drive efficiency across its expansive operations.

The Greenery serves a broad European market, focusing on the Netherlands, Germany, the UK, France, the Nordics, Switzerland, and Italy. With a unique cooperative structure, The Greenery consists of member growers predominantly based in the Netherlands, while also maintaining contracts with suppliers in Southern Europe and abroad. The organization’s innovative approach caters to retail channels and shortens the supply chain.

The Greenery has formulated a comprehensive transformation strategy, which it calls Focus 2025. The plan aims to optimize core activities that add value for growers, enable the organization to adapt to market changes, and strengthen cooperation with its customers to ensure future growth. To achieve these objectives, The Greenery will adopt advanced digital tools, such as digital commerce and sales and operations planning (S&OP) to increase operational efficiency, usability, data transparency, grower and customer satisfaction.

Erwin van der Graaf, Director of IT, Digital, and Data at The Greenery, highlighted the motivations behind selecting Rootstock and Salesforce: "We needed to transition away from our legacy ERP solution, so we decided to explore new options. Our survey of the market allowed us to see the value of a platform approach. We ended up going with Salesforce and Rootstock to benefit from a unified data model, enhancing our capabilities from CRM, ERP, and beyond.”

“Bringing The Greenery on board is a testament to the transformative power of Rootstock and Salesforce,” said Rick Berger, CEO of Rootstock Software. “We are excited to support The Greenery’s ambitious Focus 2025 strategy and help them achieve greater efficiency and growth. By leveraging our ERP solution, The Greenery will be able to streamline its operations and provide exceptional value to both its growers and customers.”

Jeroen Heijmans, Head of Enterprise & Deputy Country Leader, The Netherlands at Salesforce, added, “We are thrilled to play a role in The Greenery’s digital transformation journey. Our Sales Cloud, Manufacturing Cloud, and Experience Cloud capabilities, along with Rootstock ERP, will enable The Greenery to enhance their e-commerce and S&OP processes, helping drive innovation and growth across the European produce market.”

The selection of Rootstock was driven by several key strategic needs, including a seamless S&OP process with Salesforce. The Greenery plans to leverage Rootstock’s robust automation and reporting features to streamline operations, reduce manual tasks, and focus on strategic priorities. Rootstock ERP’s ability to provide real-time data and insights will also improve The Greenery’s decisioning capabilities and customer service.

“Our goal is to create consistent, exceptional experiences for our growers, customers and employees,” said van der Graaf. “Rootstock ERP will enable us to facilitate transparency and speed, allowing our growers to access real-time information and our customers to benefit from personalized service and insights. The platform will also help deploy customer and grower portals and to leverage AI for advanced insights and automation, ultimately contributing to our long-term success.”

The Greenery’s implementation plan spans three years, with a phased approach to ensure a smooth transition and to maximize the benefits of its new ecosystem approach. The first phase focuses on implementing CRM and SRM (Supplier Relationship Management) capabilities, along with S&OP processes. Subsequent phases will include replacing the current e-commerce solution and customer portal, and finally, integrating these capabilities with Rootstock ERP.

Balanced Force, an SI partner based in the Netherlands, will assist with the ERP project. “The ecosystem approach will enable The Greenery to use additional Salesforce AppExchange solutions. We’re thrilled to contribute our solutions expertise to ensure efficient implementations and overall project success,” said Account Manager Martin Uwland.

“As we embark on this transformation journey, we are confident that Rootstock and Salesforce will help provide the robust, scalable solutions needed to support our growth and innovation,” van der Graaf added. “This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our strategy to optimize operations and deliver exceptional value to our growers and customers.”

About Rootstock

Rootstock Software provides the leading Manufacturing Cloud ERP, which empowers hundreds of manufacturers to turbocharge their operations in today's dynamic, post-pandemic world. Natively built on the Salesforce Platform, Rootstock delivers a futureproof solution. With it, manufacturers gain the agility to continually transform their businesses to meet evolving customer needs, navigate emerging challenges, and accelerate success. In addition, the "connectability" of Rootstock Cloud ERP gives manufacturers 360° visibility to collaborate with suppliers, trading partners, and the broader value chain. As Rootstock continues to grow, stay tuned to hear about its new customers, career opportunities, and LinkedIn posts.