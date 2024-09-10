Kestra Financial Empowers Advisors with Enhanced Alternative Investment Offerings Through iCapital®

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kestra Financial, a leading wealth management platform, today announced the improvement of its alternative investment offerings through an expansion of its strategic partnership with iCapital1, the global fintech platform powering the world’s alternative investment marketplace. This collaboration will deliver greater value to Kestra Financial advisors and their clients as they access alternative investments through iCapital’s technology platform.

For over five years, the Kestra and iCapital partnership has served as a valuable customized technology offering for Kestra Financial advisors seeking access to alternative investment products. Now, with the integration of advanced capabilities from iCapital, Kestra Financial advisors can expect a more seamless experience with the addition of the following:

Wide range of alternative investment products, including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, and hedge funds

Reduced minimum investment requirements

Access to detailed information and real-time updates on alternative investment products

Additional due diligence from the iCapital team

Single sign-on functionality with the Advisor Complete portal

Simplified submission process

These enhanced product offerings will streamline subscription and simplify administrative tasks, resulting in fewer operational challenges and increased efficiency when dealing with alternatives. With this, Kestra Financial advisors will be able to extend their investment offerings while spending less time on back-end processes and more time with their clients.

"We are excited to enhance our alternative investment offerings through our partnership with iCapital," said John Amore, EVP of Wealth Management at Kestra Financial. "These new capabilities highlight our commitment to empowering advisor success by equipping them with the tools needed to deliver exceptional value and service to their clients."

“We are honored to expand our strategic partnership with Kestra Financial, leveraging iCapital’s technology to simplify private markets investing," said Steve Houston, Managing Director and Co-Head of iCapital Solutions at iCapital. “With enhanced integration of these new capabilities, Kestra’s financial advisors now have access to a comprehensive platform for alternative investments, making it easier to research, market, and transact.”

About Kestra Financial

Kestra Financial is a leading independent wealth management platform headquartered in Austin, Texas. A division of Kestra Holdings and established in 1997, the firm empowers independent financial professionals and wealth management firms – including traditional and hybrid RIAs – by offering personalized support, integrated business management technology, and access to a collaborative community of like-minded financial professionals. With a culture rich in reinvention, Kestra Financial has developed integrated business management technology that, combined with its personalized consulting services, offers exceptional scale and efficiency.

Overseeing $103 billion in assets under advisement (AUA), Kestra Financial supports more than 1,700 independent financial professionals and is committed to delivering superior service that enables their growth, success, and ability to best support their own clients.

The Kestra Financial division includes Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC (Kestra PWS), Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS) and Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Securities offered through registered representatives of Kestra IS. Investment advisory services offered through appropriately licensed representatives of Kestra AS or Kestra PWS. Except for the referenced Kestra companies, Kestra IS, Kestra AS, or Kestra PWS are not affiliated with other entities referenced in this publication.

1 iCapital, Inc., and its affiliates (together, “iCapital”)