Squirro Invests in meetsynthia.ai to Shape Development of AI Guardrails

ZURICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Squirro, a Swiss-headquartered global SaaS platform for enterprise-ready generative AI, search and business insights, today announced its strategic investment in meetsynthia.ai, a US-based pioneer in AI guardrail management systems, which helps companies ensure that AI outputs are accurate, reliable and in line with enterprise-specific requirements. This partnership underscores both companies' shared commitment to driving the performance and safe adoption of generative AI technologies in corporate environments.

“At Squirro, we believe that AI accuracy, reliability and transparency are fundamental for eliminating risk, which is a key consideration when integrating AI into business operations,” said Dorian Selz, CEO of Squirro. “Through our investment in meetsynthia.ai, we will be able to assist their team in driving outcomes for our Squirro enterprise customers and, conversely, extend our capabilities to the company’s employee-first UX user base."

With Synthia, organizations can effortlessly create, edit, rank and manage guardrail attributes, automatically enhancing prompt quality, precision and alignment with critical standards. Validation guardrails ensure AI responses rigorously adhere to privacy, compliance and brand guidelines. By integrating its capabilities into an accuracy-driven GenAI platform like Squirro, companies can mitigate risks, reduce legal and operational liabilities and safeguard against AI hallucinations.

“We are thrilled to have Squirro as an investor and partner," said Drew Rayman, CEO of meetsynthia.ai. "Their passion for accuracy and reliability resonates deeply with our mission to deliver employee-first AI solutions that enhance and expand human capabilities. By combining Squirro's precision-engineered GenAI enterprise platform with our guardrail management system, we are redefining the level of accuracy and transparency in ethical AI-powered enterprise solutions."

With this investment, Squirro and meetsynthia.ai are poised to set new standards in AI guardrails, enhancing employee engagement – even in the most highly regulated industries, driving forward the next wave of intelligent automation and enterprise transformation.

"At Squirro, we continue to lead our customers into the next paradigm of retrieval augmented generation (RAG) via our corporate development strategy. First with our acquisition of Synaptica, a leader in semantic graph to create a feature-complete graphRAG, and next via this investment in meetsynthia.ai to offer AI guardrailing. These are exciting times for Squirro customers with more to come," said David Hannibal, Chief Product Officer at Squirro.

For more information, please visit www.squirro.com and www.meetsynthia.ai.

About Squirro

Squirro is a leading provider of AI-driven solutions, combining human intelligence with powerful AI to transform enterprise operations at scale. With a relentless pursuit of accuracy and reliability, Squirro drives enterprise success by enhancing decision-making, driving innovation, and delivering measurable business value, especially in heavily regulated industries.

About meetsynthia.ai

meetsynthia.ai is a pioneer in employee-first AITM, specializing in Guardrail Management Systems (GMS) that ensure accurate, reliable, and risk-free AI interactions. By focusing on user experience and intuitive design, “Synthia” enables employees to harness AI's full potential with minimal training, driving performance and job satisfaction.