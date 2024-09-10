AutoLeap Boosts Parts Ordering Efficiency with Worldpac

AutoLeap, a leading auto repair management software provider, is excited to announce its latest integration with Worldpac speedDIAL, a premier wholesale distributor of automotive replacement parts. (Graphic: Business Wire)

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AutoLeap, a leading cloud-based auto repair management software provider, is excited to announce its latest integration with Worldpac speedDIAL, a premier wholesale distributor of original equipment automotive replacement parts. This new partnership allows AutoLeap users to seamlessly access Worldpac’s extensive catalog through the AutoLeap shop management software.

With this integration, AutoLeap users can search for and order parts from Worldpac’s vast selection and import the data directly to the repair order. The integration streamlines the process by enabling users to easily place orders, manage parts inventory, and track vendor payments. Additionally, users can search and filter parts options using keywords, part numbers, and categories based on the vehicle’s repair order details.

Rameez Ansari and Steve Lau, co-founders and co-CEOs of AutoLeap, shared their enthusiasm about the new partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with Worldpac to bring our users access to an even broader range of parts. By simplifying the parts ordering process, we continue to bring to life AutoLeap’s vision of helping shop owners save time, reduce errors, and operate more efficiently.”

About AutoLeap

AutoLeap offers a comprehensive, cloud-based auto repair management solution to help shop owners streamline their operations. From scheduling appointments and managing technicians to generating invoices, AutoLeap provides the tools needed to run a successful auto repair business.

Trusted by leading repair shops, AutoLeap is committed to saving time and increasing profitability for its users. Schedule a demo today to see how AutoLeap can transform your shop’s management.

About Worldpac

Worldpac is North America's largest wholesale distributor of original equipment automotive replacement parts. With an extensive inventory of import and domestic parts, Worldpac is dedicated to providing high-quality products to automotive repair professionals. Their expansive selection and commitment to excellence make them a trusted partner for auto repair shops across the continent. For more information, visit Worldpac’s website.