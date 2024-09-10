CORRECTING and REPLACING Greenspace Health Partners With Frederick County Public Schools to Launch Basecamp: A Population Health Platform to Support Student Mental Health

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

GREENSPACE HEALTH PARTNERS WITH FREDERICK COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS TO LAUNCH BASECAMP: A POPULATION HEALTH PLATFORM TO SUPPORT STUDENT MENTAL HEALTH

Greenspace Health, North America's leader in transforming behavioral health services through Measurement-Based Care (MBC), and Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) are proud to announce their strategic partnership to enhance the mental well-being of Frederick County students. With support from the Maryland Community Health Resources Commission’s (CHRC) Coordinated Community Supports Grant, Greenspace Health and FCPS are launching Basecamp, a comprehensive Population Health Platform designed to provide accessible and effective mental health support for students and parents/guardians across Frederick County. To learn more or to access the platform, please visit BasecampFCPS.com.

Basecamp aims to improve student wellness and equitable access to mental health resources by addressing the unique challenges faced by rural populations and young people within Frederick County. This digital-front-door ensures that all students have access to the behavioral health supports and self-guided resources that are most appropriate for their needs. In doing so, Basecamp will remove geographical barriers to resource access and improve mental health support and outcomes for students and their families.

Key features of Basecamp include:

Centralized Access to Behavioral Health Support: A user-friendly platform that consolidates available student mental health resources, ensuring easy access for students and their families. Extensive Psychoeducation and Preventative Resources: A robust library of self-guided and preventative resources designed to empower students and families with helpful mental health knowledge and effective coping strategies. Proactive Mental Health Check-Ins: Students can complete bi-weekly mental health check-ins, which inform personalized resource recommendations based on their unique needs. Mental health progress visualizations will help students and parents/guardians have a strong understanding of their, or their child’s, mental health changes over time and identify life factors that may be positively or negatively impacting their wellbeing.

“The percentage of high school students feeling sad and hopeless, or experiencing suicidal thoughts and behaviors, has increased significantly across the US over the past ten years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System. This underscores the urgent need to continually improve mental health support services for Frederick County students,” said Lynn Davis, LCPC, Supervisor of Mental Health Services at FCPS. “We are excited to partner with Greenspace Health on this initiative. Implementing Basecamp will give us the opportunity to expand the range of behavioral health supports in our community and ensure that students and families have timely access to the services they need.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Frederick County Public Schools to launch Basecamp, a groundbreaking initiative that embodies our shared commitment to substantially enhance student well-being,” said Jesse Hayman, Chief Growth Officer, Greenspace Health. “FCPS serves a vast rural area that faces unique challenges. By building and launching Basecamp, we can ensure every student in Frederick County receives timely access to the most appropriate service or resource for their unique challenges. This initiative will have a meaningful impact on health equity and wellness across Frederick County, and set a new standard for student mental health support.”

Funding was made available by the Maryland General Assembly under the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future (Ch. 36 of 2021). “The Consortium is pleased to partner with Greenspace to support the mental health and wellbeing of students in Frederick County,” said Consortium Chair David Rudolph. “We look forward to working with Greenspace as they implement this grant.”

For further details on the Basecamp platform and the partnership between Greenspace Health and Frederick County Public Schools, please visit BasecampFCPS.com.

ABOUT GREENSPACE HEALTH

Greenspace transforms mental health services by improving the way that mental healthcare is accessed, measured and delivered. Their Measurement Platform enables mental health providers and organizations to implement consistent, evidence-based measurement (often referred to as routine patient-reported outcome measures or PROMs) into their practice. This model is proven to significantly improve patient results while generating valuable data for organizations to enhance their quality of care. Greenspace’s MBC solutions have been implemented across over 500 community and private clinics, hospitals and healthcare systems, improving the patient experience and driving better-coordinated care and outcomes. To learn more about MBC, please visit greenspacehealth.com.

ABOUT FREDERICK COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

The Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) mission is to inspire, innovate & motivate. FCPS serves almost 48,000 students and 280,000 residents in twelve municipalities spread across 667 square miles. FCPS provides a diverse and inclusive learning environment, where excellence in college and career preparedness are paramount. The commitment to our community is to provide exceptional education and equity for "every child, every day".

More information about the FCPS can be found here.

About the Maryland Community Health Resources Commission

The Maryland Community Health Resources Commission (CHRC) was created by the Maryland General Assembly in 2005 to expand access to health care services in underserved communities, support programs that serve low-income and vulnerable populations, and strengthen the capacity of Maryland’s network of safety net providers across the state through its grant making authority. Since its inception, the CHRC has awarded 866 grants, totaling $291.7 million, supporting programs in every jurisdiction of the State. These programs have collectively served more than 628,000 Marylanders. More information about the CHRC can be found at https://health.maryland.gov/mchrc/Pages/home.aspx

About the Maryland Consortium on Coordinated Community Supports

The Maryland Consortium on Coordinated Community Supports (Consortium) was established by the Maryland General Assembly as part of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future to create a statewide framework to increase access to coordinated, non-stigmatized, comprehensive behavioral health services statewide. The CHRC is the fiscal agent and provides staff support for the Consortium. More information about the Consortium can be found at https://health.maryland.gov/mchrc/Pages/Maryland-Consortium-on-Consolidated-Community-Supports.aspx