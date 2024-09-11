QSC Pro Audio Appoints Electrosmith as Distributor in South Korea

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QSC APAC Pte Ltd. is proud to appoint Electrosmith Inc. as a distributor for its Pro Audio product portfolio in South Korea.

“We are excited to start our journey with Electrosmith and to expand into the Korean market with QSC being their primary Pro Audio brand,” says Kim Muurholm Jurgensen, Director of Pro Audio Sales APAC, QSC. “The management is very experienced, and the team is growing rapidly due to their success with their existing portfolio. We look forward to collaborating with them to help make QSC a long-term trusted and leading player, leveraging on our global reputation and Electrosmith’s expertise in the Korean market.”

“I would like to express my gratitude for partnering with QSC, a company with a rich tradition and reputation in the global audio industry as a distributor in Korea,” states Albert Kim, Founder & Managing Director, Electrosmith. “We started the business based on video projection 20 years ago and now offer audio and visual solutions. With our expertise and network, I am confident that our business will successfully expand, supported by a long-lasting partnership with QSC in the Korean market.”

“We are ready to embrace new chapters powered by our experienced team and are optimistic for new products like L Class,” says Daniel Hong, Business Development Director, Electrosmith. “The reputation QSC has for quality and innovation aligns perfectly with our commitment to offering the best solutions to our clients. We look forward to a successful collaboration and introducing QSC solutions to new and existing customers.”

About QSC Pro Audio

Founded in 1968, QSC is a globally-recognized leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of award-winning, high-performance loudspeakers, digital mixers, power amplifiers, software and accessories. Our innovative products and solutions, supported with free training & education and unparalleled customer service, set the stage for creators, performers, and entertainment providers to confidently deliver impactful and memorable experiences for their audiences.

