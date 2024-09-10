Teledyne e2v HiRel Announces Strategic Partnership with Flip Electronics

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teledyne e2v HiRel Electronics, a leading provider of high-reliability semiconductor solutions, announced a new partnership with Flip Electronics, a prominent distributor based in Alpharetta, Georgia. Under the new agreement, Flip Electronics will maintain substantial inventories of Teledyne e2v HiRel’s semiconductor wafers for military applications, ensuring a consistent and reliable supply of critical components.

“Our semiconductor longevity programs provide a significant competitive advantage to our customers. Partnering with Flip Electronics allows us to offer a more resilient supply chain and respond swiftly to our customers’ needs and the evolving market conditions. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable solutions,” said Mont Taylor, VP of Business Development at Teledyne e2v HiRel.

Flip has secured the remaining quantity of WS57C291 WSI (Waferscale Integration, Inc./STMicroelectronics) UV EPROM wafer inventory from Teledyne that are used to build multiple DLA qualified Standard Microcircuit Drawing parts such as:

5962-87650 UV EPROM

5962-88734 PROM

“Today’s announcement highlights Flip Electronics’ commitment to supporting our customers’ long-term capacity needs and maintaining their supply chain by providing, in some cases, obsolete parts. We are excited to collaborate with Teledyne e2v HiRel to ensure a consistent and robust supply of high-reliability semiconductors. This partnership will improve our ability to serve our customers and meet the rigorous requirements of military and space applications,” said Jason Murphy, CEO of Flip Electronics.

This strategic partnership strengthens the supply chain and mitigates the risks of obsolescence in high-reliability semiconductor devices ensuring both companies can continue to meet the critical demands of their military and space sector customers.

ABOUT TELEDYNE e2v HIREL ELECTRONICS

Teledyne e2v HiRel’s innovations lead developments in space, transportation, defense and industrial markets. Teledyne e2V HiRel’s unique approach involves listening to the market and application challenges of customers and partnering with them to provide innovative standard, semi-custom or fully custom solutions, bringing increased value to their systems. For more information, visit www.tdehirel.com

ABOUT FLIP ELECTRONICS

Flip Electronics, based in Alpharetta, Georgia, has been an authorized distributor of obsolete semiconductors and electronic components since 2015. Flip works closely with its OEM and contract manufacturer clients, considering every aspect of the logistics and supply chain process to deliver exceptional solutions tailored to their clients’ needs. These services help avoid costly shutdowns and provide customers with confidence in knowing they are not dealing with the grey market. With industry-leading suppliers, knowledge, and supply chain management expertise, Flip assists clients in sourcing, pricing, and delivering all their component needs. In addition, Flip’s focus on global trends in manufacturing makes it a leader in the electronics industry. To learn more, visit Flipelectronics.com, call 800.958.4578, or email info@flipelectronics.com.