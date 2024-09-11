Shopsense AI Shoppable Lens Debuts at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards ("VMAs")

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shopsense AI today announced the debut of the Shopsense AI Lens, an embedded, cutting-edge product recognition technology, during the MTV Video Music Awards (“VMAs”). The Shopsense AI Lens will revolutionize how VMA audiences and fans across Paramount's global network shop products at the moment of inspiration on streaming and broadcast content. For the first time ever, the entire VMA broadcast will be shoppable, from the red carpet to the stage, at shop.mtvVMAs.com.

The Shopsense AI Lens lets viewers shop their favorite TV shows and live events directly from their second screen. It creates seamless shopping experiences curated specifically for individual shows for broadcasters across linear, streaming and their owned and operated content properties. Shopsense’s proprietary, newly launched AI-powered Lens activates viewers to snap what their favorite artists are wearing and then shop the looks they love in an AI-curated digital store. The “VMA” shopping experience will take place within MTV’s retail ecosystem without interrupting the viewer’s experience. Using a second-screen device, such as a smartphone or tablet, viewers can take a photo of the fashion or product they love on their “first” screens, like a TV or laptop. With just a simple photo, the Lens instantly identifies exact product matches or suggests similar items, offering viewers an unprecedented, interactive shopping experience.

“MTV is home to some of the biggest moments in music and pop culture and has been at the forefront of innovation, pushing boundaries to connect in new and exciting ways,” said John Halley, President of Paramount Advertising. “Shopsense is creating a truly immersive and interactive experience that seamlessly blends entertainment and commerce. We can't wait to see how our fans embrace this new way to engage with the VMAs and look forward to extending the Shopsense AI Lens to additional Paramount content in the coming weeks and months."

Shopsense Lens’ AI model surpasses conventional matching algorithms. Shopsense has thousands of retailers on its platform with access to over 1 billion shoppable SKUs. It revolutionizes the retail landscape with actionable insights based on nuanced consumer behaviors and preferences. Shopsense AI identifies exact product matches or suggestions of similar items featured on the awards show from the 1,000+ retailers on the Shopsense platform. The Lens is integrated directly into the publisher’s Shopsense-powered retail storefront, enhancing user engagement and providing a direct link between content and commerce. It allows publishers to retain traffic on their platforms while offering an enriched, multi-screen experience to their audience.

“Content creators want to get closer to the point of purchase, and Shopsense AI has quickly become the new commerce engine for broadcasters. I can’t think of a better cultural moment for us to launch the new Shopsense AI Lens than at the “VMAs”, a powerhouse phenomenon of music and fashion that perfectly aligns with our vision of transforming the way viewers interact with content,” said Glenn Fishback, Co-founder and CEO of Shopsense AI. “Shopsense AI Lens effectively merges entertainment with a dynamic shopping experience. Our technology empowers publishers to provide a more immersive and engaging experience for their audiences while driving new revenue streams through seamless product discovery and purchase.”

The Shopsense AI Lens launch marks a significant step in Shopsense’s ongoing partnership with Paramount, which began when the company first emerged from stealth in April. Their collaboration initially brought shoppable technology to the CMT Music Awards Red Carpet Pre-Show and live broadcast. According to Shopsense research, nearly 90% of Americans use their smartphones and tablets when browsing products they’ve seen on their TV screens.

The Lens will roll out to all Shopsense partners in the near future. It is compatible with both a broadcaster’s linear and streaming TV content, making it instantly shoppable, including live programming, sports, daily talk shows, episodic, and serials.

About Shopsense

Shopsense AI unlocks new revenues for media companies like linear and streaming TV platforms by making their original content instantly shoppable within their own e-commerce sites and mobile apps. The patent-pending, enterprise SaaS solution allows consumers to easily find and purchase AI-curated collections of clothing, home goods, sports gear and other products inspired by what they see on their favorite shows, movies, sports events and livestream broadcasts. Offering a low-lift, no-SDK integration, the Shopsense platform allows publishers to quickly activate second-screen shopping experiences that keep their viewers within their own content and commerce ecosystem, driving revenue, engagement and loyalty. Visit Shopsense.ai to learn more.

About Paramount

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) is a leading global media, streaming and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount's portfolio includes CBS, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+ and Pluto TV. Paramount holds one of the industry's most extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, the company provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution, and advertising solutions.