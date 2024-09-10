Mojo Vision Partners with CY Vision to Develop Micro-LED-based Heads Up Displays for Cars

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mojo Vision, the high-performance micro-LED company, today announced a partnership with CY Vision, a next-gen heads-up display (HUD) technology company, to develop HUDs built with micro-LED technology that incorporate augmented-reality (AR) into automobiles. These HUDs will leverage AI and 3D imaging to provide drivers with an immersive and personalized driving experience with informative, line-of-sight overlays that promote driver safety and provide essential information.

Both automakers and consumers can benefit from AR HUDs, as a next-gen driving experience can be a major factor for consumers in the car buying process. HUDs have the ability to keep drivers’ eyes and focus on the road by visualizing information in the direct field of view — addressing a significant concern for today’s drivers as an estimated 25% of automotive accidents are caused by distracted driving.

HUD Capabilities for Enhanced Driving Experience

CY Vision HUDs provide the largest field of view and high-resolution images with 3D and AR capabilities. With up to 20-50 times more light efficiency than conventional systems, super high brightness, exceptional contrast and resolution, the images clearly and conveniently display important information to the user. Additionally, CY Vision HUDs eliminate existing image degradation such as sunlight reflection and color distortion. These improvements are critical to the successful implementation and adoption of AR HUDs.

“The automotive industry is always looking for advancements in user experience, design and safety,” said Sandeep Ohri, CEO of CY Vision. “AR HUDs have the opportunity to be the next big advancement in automotive technology, and the core total addressable market for HUDs is estimated to reach over $10B by 2034. We're excited to add cutting-edge micro-LED to our existing solutions, expanding our offerings and serving our customers’ needs.”

Manufacturing Benefits of Micro-LEDs

In order for auto manufacturers to increase the integration of HUDs in the next generation of cars, the displays need to exceed manufacturer's standards and guidelines. By mixing cutting-edge display technology with established semiconductor processes, micro-LED technology provides a cost and energy effective opportunity to advance the development and implementation of high-performance HUDs.

The small size of Mojo Vision micro-LEDs will help CY Vision design HUDs that integrate more seamlessly with the car’s existing layout. As auto manufacturers continue to add more high-tech features to cars, managing energy consumption is critical. Mojo’s display technology is 5-10x more efficient than LED-illuminated LCD displays, providing a more energy-efficient component. Mojo’s micro-LED technology will also help enable CY Vision’s HUDs to adapt to different sized windshields through software, and to not require luxury optical elements or films, creating notable cost savings.

“Automotive HUDs showcase micro-LED’s adaptability for being a superior display technology in multiple form factors,” said Nikhil Balram, CEO of Mojo Vision. “Micro-LEDs provide high performance without being obtrusive to structure and design. HUDs that will redefine the marketplace will require top-end resolution and quality, all of which micro-LED can provide at a cost-effective price point and low energy consumption.”

“For Mojo’s micro-LEDs, auto HUDs with CY Vision will be a significant advancement towards widespread commercialization of this type of display technology,” said Dr. Achin Bhowmik, former President of Society for Information Display (SID) and Mojo Board of Directors member. “Automotive HUDs are the perfect use case for micro-LED technology as HUDs will significantly benefit from the size, energy use and display capabilities that micro-LEDs have to offer, and will show the versatility and value of micro-LEDs in the display landscape. Technologies that combine safety and enhanced experience are extremely important, and micro-LEDs will enable HUDs to reach their full potential.”

About Mojo Vision

Mojo Vision is focused on developing and commercializing high-performance micro-LED display technology for consumer, enterprise and government applications. The company combines breakthrough technology, leading display and semiconductor expertise, and an advanced 300mm manufacturing process to deliver on the promise of micro-LED displays. Mojo’s proprietary quantum-dot technology brings full color capability to its display platform, and meets the superior performance demands for all form factors. Mojo Vision developed the world’s smallest, densest dynamic display for the first AR smart contact lens and is now applying this innovation and expertise to lead the disruption of the $160 billion display industry.

About CY Vision

CY Vision is developing an AI powered 3D Augmented Reality (AR) Head-up Display (HUD) that provides a personalized and immersive in-car experience with the largest Field-of-View (FOV) for automobiles.

CY Vision's 3D AR HUD revolutionizes the experience by seamlessly projecting critical information and immersive entertainment directly onto the windshield, customized for the users. We’re collaborating with leading automakers and Tier 1 suppliers to seamlessly integrate our 3D AR HUD system into next-generation vehicles, positioning CY Vision at the forefront of in-car experience.