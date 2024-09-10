NRJ Global Selects Manadge for Digital Advertising Revenue Tracking

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Manadge, the SaaS advertising management platform owned by the largest global technology and services provider to the digital audio industry Triton Digital®, has been selected by NRJ Global to track and optimize its direct and programmatic revenues. The media group’s sales and sales administration teams will now be able to leverage Manadge’s technology to automate commercial tracking and feed the publisher’s customer relationship management (CRM).

“The tool and features offered by Manadge allow us to work with financial data that is reliably and easily readable. Furthermore, it is always a pleasure to communicate and work with their teams,” comments Clément Berthet, Deputy General Manager in charge of Digital at NRJ Global.

The sales administration references of the publisher’s multi-media clients have been integrated into Manadge to match with advertisers present in digital, particularly in programmatic, and thus ingest this data into NRJ’s CRM. The seamless integration of Manadge into NRJ's workflow ensures that all aspects of their advertising ecosystem are simplified and automated, which allows for efficient management of daily tasks related to inventory monetization.

“The Manadge platform is built with the evolving business needs of publishers. With our easy-to-use technology, NRJ will be able to seamlessly track revenue, create more sales opportunities and increase monetization efforts as they continue to grow and reach new audiences,” said Alexandre Rifflard, Director of Market Development EMEA at Triton Digital.

In addition to providing unbiased reporting that simplifies the recording and tracking of advertising revenues, Manadge is integrated with over 60 Supply Side Platforms (SSPs) and ad servers and offers analysis and comparison dashboards as well as KPIs for programmatic market participants and direct orders.

