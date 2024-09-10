Torq Partners With RSM to Automate, Manage, and Monitor SOC Responses Across Its MSSP Ecosystem With the AI-Driven Torq HyperSOC Solution

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Torq, the AI-first security hyperautomation leader, today announced a new partnership with RSM US, a global leader in the professional services industry. RSM US has integrated Torq HyperSOC into its RSM Defense managed SOC. This enhances the firm's ability to provide comprehensive detect and response services, threat intelligence, threat hunting, vulnerability management, and critical incident response to its global clients.

Torq HyperSOC is a purpose-built solution built on the AI-driven Torq Hyperautomation Platform. Torq HyperSOC automates, manages, and monitors critical SOC responses at machine speed. It uses Natural Language Processing (NLP) to initiate and accelerate security event investigation, triage, and remediation at scale, and deliver comprehensive case management capabilities with ease. Torq HyperSOC also saves analysts from alert fatigue and job burnout so they can focus on strategic security initiatives and innovation.

“Torq HyperSOC offers unprecedented protection and drives extraordinary efficiency for RSM Defense and our customers,” said Todd Willoughby, Director RSM Defense. “Our commitment to providing world-class cybersecurity protection to our global customers is strengthened by Torq HyperSOC. This innovative solution enables our SOC practitioners to handle alerts more efficiently, ensuring that our clients receive timely and effective protection, regardless of their industry or location.”

“Torq is very pleased to be working with RSM US and RSM Defense to achieve its goal of empowering its managed security offerings with Torq HyperSOC,” said Christopher Federico, Vice-President, MSSP Sales, Torq. “Torq HyperSOC better protects RSM Defense customers from the escalating complexity and severity of the threat landscape, while also enabling them to focus on their core businesses. Together, Torq and RSM US are making a serious difference for organizations by offering them a new hyperautomation approach for auto-investigating threat severity, and commencing optimal escalation and rapid strategic resolution.”

About Torq

Torq is transforming cybersecurity with its AI-first enterprise-grade hyperautomation platform. By connecting the entire security infrastructure stack, Torq empowers organizations to instantly and precisely remediate security events, and orchestrate complex security processes at scale. Fortune 500 enterprises, including the world’s biggest financial, technology, consumer packaged goods, fashion, hospitality, and sports apparel companies are experiencing extraordinary outcomes with Torq.

About RSM

RSM is the leading provider of professional services to the middle market. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and we are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today’s ever-changing business landscape. Our purpose is to instill confidence in a world of change, empowering our clients and people to realize their full potential.

RSM US LLP is the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent assurance, tax and consulting firms with 57,000 people in 120 countries. For more information, visit rsmus.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and/or connect with us on LinkedIn. To learn more about RSM Defense and their managed detection and response services please visit Detect and respond | Services | RSM US.